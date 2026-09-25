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Must a presidential candidate be owner of a political party?

Health Opinion
 By Festus Odingo | 3h ago | 4 min read
 Linda Mwanachi Principals Edwin Sifuna and Babu OIwino. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenyan politics has developed a curious ritual. The moment a politician begins to look presidential, someone immediately asks: Where is his party?

Not his ideas. Not his programme for government. Not the team he is building. Not what he would do differently with our battered institutions. The first question is often about the political vehicle. And preferably, it should be his vehicle.

This is how we have ended up with a political garage overflowing with parties, alliances, coalitions and acronyms—many of them distinguishable less by ideology than by the name of the politician holding the keys.

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