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Donor cuts hit family planning as contraceptives shortage bites

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 8h ago | 5 min read
 Caption

Kenya is reporting stock out of family planning devices risking abortions and unwanted pregnancies.The stock out is as a result of donor cuts.

This has triggered widespread contraceptive stock outs across thousands of rural public health centers.

Uptake of family planning in the counties across the country remain low, with women unable to raise cost of purchasing in private entities.Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, highest contracepting counties are the hardest hit.

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