Patients rights group urges Ruto to intervene in nurses strike

Nurses and midwives demonstrate in Nairobi as the strike enters the 37th day. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A patients’ rights group has called on President William Ruto to intervene in the ongoing strike by nurses and clinical officers, warning that the prolonged disruption of health services is exposing patients to preventable suffering and deaths.

The Confraternity of Patients Kenya (COFPAK) wants the President to direct all relevant parties back to the negotiating table and help secure a lasting resolution to the industrial action.

“We respectfully call upon His Excellency Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, to urgently intervene and direct all relevant parties to return to negotiations and secure an urgent, amicable and sustainable resolution to the industrial action,” the group said.

In a statement issued on September 4, the group said the disruption of essential health services was hitting vulnerable patients hardest, including pregnant women, newborns, children and people living with chronic illnesses.

“Kenyans continue to pay the price. The disruption of essential health services is exposing patients, particularly pregnant women, newborns, children and those with chronic illnesses to preventable suffering, complications and deaths,” COFPAK said.

The group said patients were being left without care while families face increasing pressure, with public hospitals experiencing disruption of essential services.

“Enough of preventable deaths. Enough of patients waiting without care. Enough of empty hospital wards and overwhelmed families. Enough of suboptimal healthcare,” the group said.

COFPAK said the prolonged strike also risked reversing gains Kenya had made towards Universal Health Coverage, quality healthcare and patient safety.

The patients’ group said it had first written to the chairperson of the Council of Governors on August 7, with copies sent to the Ministry of Health and all 47 county governments, seeking an urgent and amicable resolution to the strike.

However, COFPAK said it had received no response and no meaningful action nearly a month after appealing.

COFPAK said an urgent resolution was necessary to protect patients and prevent further disruption of essential health services.