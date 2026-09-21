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Kenya strengthens surveillance of zoonotic diseases

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 2h ago | 2 min read
 Scientists during the launch of biosafety and biosecurity guidelines for live bird markets and the Kenya animal biosurveillance system (KABS 2.0) in Nairobi. [Noel Nabiswa, Standard]

Kenya has strengthened its ability to detect and respond to diseases that spread between animals and humans following the launch of new biosecurity guidelines and an upgraded animal disease surveillance system.

The Government, in partnership with the United States through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), launched the Biosafety and Biosecurity Guidelines for Live Bird Markets and the Kenya Animal Biosurveillance System (KABS 2.0).

The initiatives seek to improve early detection of zoonotic threats, including avian influenza, and reduce the risk of transmission along the poultry value chain.

KABS 2.0 enables near-real-time collection and reporting of animal disease data across all 47 counties while integrating laboratory results to help authorities identify potential outbreaks and respond faster.

Director of Veterinary Services Allan Azegele said the upgraded system will improve digital disease reporting, data management, analysis and visualisation, providing timely animal health information for national and county surveillance.

“This marks an important milestone in Kenya's efforts to strengthen animal disease surveillance, preparedness and response through the use of digital technologies,” said Dr Azegele.

The new live bird market guidelines provide practical measures to reduce the introduction and spread of avian influenza and other infectious diseases from farms and during transportation to markets.

CDC Kenya Influenza Division Director Gideon Emukule said early detection and control of diseases at their source was critical in preventing future public health emergencies.

“Detecting disease threats early and controlling them at their source is one of our strongest defenses against the next public health emergency,” Dr Emukule said.

The measures are part of Kenya's One Health approach, which recognises the link between animal, human and environmental health.

By improving animal disease surveillance and biosecurity, authorities hope to identify threats earlier and contain outbreaks before they spread to humans, while protecting livelihoods dependent on livestock and poultry.

The US provided technical and financial support for both initiatives as part of its wider health security partnership with Kenya.

The Government is now expected to implement the guidelines and roll out KABS 2.0 to strengthen the country's early-warning and disease response capacity.

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