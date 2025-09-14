×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

AIC Litein Hospital opens physiotherapy and prosthetics centre

Health & Science
 By Nikko Tanui | 2h ago | 2 min read
 AIC Litein Mission Hospital in Kericho county to offer specialised rehabilitation services. [File, Standard]

Patients in the South Rift region who require physiotherapy and prosthetic services can now access specialised treatment.

This is after the opening of a new three-storey physiotherapy and prosthetics centre at AIC Litein Mission Hospital in Kericho county.

Hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Elijah Terer, and Hospital Board Chairman Kipkoech Ngetich said the new facility will assist accident survivors, and those recovering from chronic illnesses.

“The centre will provide affordable and modern rehabilitation services, reducing both costs and the long distances patients travelled to receive treatment at distant facilities,” Dr Terer stated.

He noted that the facility currently offers physiotherapy services to between 20 and 30 patients daily.

Thursdays are specifically designated for children with developmental challenges, with over 100 already registered for therapy sessions.

“Fridays are reserved for outreach programmes, during which we distribute wheelchairs to patients outside the hospital. The rising demand for services led to the development of a modern space equipped with prosthetics, gym facilities, and therapy equipment,” he added.

The centre, named "Hope in Motion", offers a wide range of services, including physiotherapy, orthopaedic and trauma care, occupational therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, management of clubfoot, wheelchair services, and outreach programmes, as well as wellness and fitness initiatives.

Ngetich described the project as a significant milestone in the hospital's long history since its establishment by missionaries in 1923.

He assured that the facility enhances Litein Mission Hospital’s role as a regional referral centre and reaffirms its commitment to improving the quality of life for patients in Kericho, Bomet, and neighbouring counties.

Ngetich urged the government to release the Sh186 million owed to the level five hospital through the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning that the unpaid arrears could jeopardise service delivery for thousands of patients.

He revealed that the hospital is awaiting an additional Sh100 million payment from Medical Administrators Kenya Limited (MAKL), for civil servants.

Alongside the new rehabilitation centre, the hospital inaugurated a state-of-the-art laundry machine to enhance hygiene by efficiently cleaning patients’ bed linens, clothes, and other hospital materials.

The hospital management said the new investments reflect their commitment to providing dignified and quality healthcare for the community. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
AIC Litein Hospital opens physiotherapy and prosthetics centre
AIC Litein Hospital opens physiotherapy and prosthetics centre
Next article
Phase out, pay up and stop lip service, Africa warns polluters
Phase out, pay up and stop lip service, Africa warns polluters
.

Similar Articles

UK's largest lake 'dying' as algae blooms worsen
By AFP 2025-09-14 10:14:38
UK's largest lake 'dying' as algae blooms worsen
SHA appoints new directors
By Esther Nyambura 2025-09-12 20:24:00
SHA appoints new directors
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise has gone up in the air
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-12 08:25:00
How Ruto's lofty UHC promise has gone up in the air
.

Latest Articles

AIC Litein Hospital opens physiotherapy and prosthetics centre
AIC Litein Hospital opens physiotherapy and prosthetics centre
Health & Science
By Nikko Tanui
2025-09-14 16:31:24
Phase out, pay up and stop lip service, Africa warns polluters
Health & Science
By Mactilda Mbenywe
2025-09-14 14:41:25
UK's largest lake 'dying' as algae blooms worsen
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-14 10:14:38
SHA appoints new directors
Health & Science
By Esther Nyambura
2025-09-12 20:24:00
.

Recommended Articles

>The scandals, leadership changes that derail bid to step up health sector
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-12 08:00:00
The scandals, leadership changes that derail bid to step up health sector
>KNH doctors attempt world-first facial reconstruction on 7-year-old
By Juliet Omelo 2025-09-12 08:00:00
KNH doctors attempt world-first facial reconstruction on 7-year-old
>Exposure to ultra-processed foods blamed for obesity among children
By Beverly Nyaboke 2025-09-11 16:10:00
Exposure to ultra-processed foods blamed for obesity among children
>County hospitals cut referrals as CT scanners arrive in 14 regions
By David Njaaga 2025-09-10 20:42:56
County hospitals cut referrals as CT scanners arrive in 14 regions
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved