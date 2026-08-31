Clinical officers strike still on, nurses and midwives to demonstrate

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) now say that their strike is still on and in full force as they are yet to call it off.

“We remain resolute until the substantive grievances that occasioned this strike are addressed through actual implementation not promises, letters, intimidation or endless negotiations, said KUCO Secretary General George Gibore.

This comes as the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) wrote to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to notify him of their planned September 3, 2026, demos.

KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako said that the gathering will have 9,400 participants drawn from the 47 counties.

He said that they would march from Green Park terminus to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and later to Council of Governors headquarters at Delta House to highlight their plight.

KUCO’s Gibore said that their move to down tools had yielded fruits saying that some 36 County Governments had signed the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

He said that the remaining 17 had received letters of no objection and were proceeding towards registration of their CBAs before the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

“Further, the Council of Governors has formally pursued the Health Risk Allowance with the Ministry responsible for Public Service. This progress is a direct product of our unity, sacrifice and collective industrial pressure.”

Gibore said that the Universal Healthcare Coverage question is yet to be addressed despite a directive by President William Ruto.

“Despite the Presidential directive, eligible Clinical Officers are still awaiting issuance of their Permanent and Pensionable appointment letters, and there is still no clear, funded and time bound framework for settlement of the accumulated service gratuity arrears.”

He said that KUCO was using the current strike to negotiate for longstanding grievances which turning contracted clinical officers contracts to permanent and pensionable, promotions and redesignations and staffing.

Others are establishment and operationalization of Directorate of Clinal Services, salaries, disciplinary and allowances among other issues concerning specific counties.

“Comrades, while progress has been registered in many counties, some employers continue to demonstrate hostility, intransigence and unwillingness to bargain in good faith,” he said.

According to Gibore the counties are Nakuru, Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Marsabit and Garissa.

Others are Bomet, Mandera, Wajir, Nairobi, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Lamu, and Kitui.

He said that his members would not be intimidated, adding that propaganda and hostilities from the said counties will not solve their grievances.

“We therefore call upon all members to remain united, disciplined, vigilant and steadfast. No member should be isolated, intimidated or short-changed at the county level. Any negotiated settlement must translate into clear, measurable and time-bound implementation.”