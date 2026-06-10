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WHO, Africa CDC raise alarm over Ebola funding shortfall as outbreak spreads

Health & Science
 By Eunice Omollo | 12h ago | 7 min read
 
Respone to the Ebola outbreak hampered by insecurity and difficult access. [AFP]

Health authorities from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have warned that a growing funding gap could undermine Ebola response efforts in Central and East Africa.

This even as the outbreak continues to spread across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

“The outbreak initially outpacing the response, containing Ebola requires political commitment, sustained financing, and the trust and engagement of communities,” said WHO-Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

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