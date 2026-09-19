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Tech-driven emergency response gains ground as platform targets gaps in public system

Tech & Innovation
 By Juliet Omelo | 5h ago | 2 min read
 AURA is expanding its technology-driven emergency response services in Kenya through partnerships aimed at improving access to medical and security assistance.[iStockphoto]

On Kenya’s busy roads, an emergency can unfold in seconds: a delivery rider involved in a crash, a motorist falling ill or a security incident leaving someone needing help. What often matters next is how quickly assistance can reach the person in trouble.

That is the gap technology-driven emergency response companies are seeking to address, with AURA, an emergency response platform operating in Kenya, surpassing one million emergency activations globally.

The milestone comes as AURA expands its partnerships in Kenya, including with Glovo, whose rider network is connected to the company’s emergency response infrastructure. The technology enables incidents involving riders to be managed from the moment an alert is raised through to the arrival of a responder.

For delivery riders who spend much of their working day on Kenya’s roads, the service is designed to provide an additional layer of support when they encounter medical, security or road-related emergencies.

Victor Odera, AURA’s Head of Operations in Kenya, said the company sees further potential to use technology and private-sector partnerships to widen access to emergency assistance.

“Surpassing one million emergency activations globally is a major milestone for AURA, and it demonstrates the scale at which technology-enabled emergency response can now operate,” Odera said.

AURA says its network helped save 389 lives and created more than 40,000 safe spaces globally during the first half of 2026. The company operates in Kenya, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In Kenya, Odera said AURA had partnered with Glovo, Uber and Sanlam Allianz and was looking to expand the model further.

“As AURA enters its next phase of growth, we see significant potential to expand this model further across Kenya, helping to address gaps in public emergency response infrastructure and ensuring that businesses and individuals can access professional emergency support when it matters most,” he said.

AURA connects users to independent third-party security and medical responders. When an emergency alert is activated, the platform uses location information to facilitate access to a nearby responder.

The company says it also rebuilt its responder application during the first half of 2026 and integrated Google Maps navigation to improve routing, incident coordination and estimated arrival times.

However, AURA’s terms state that response availability depends on the presence of responders in a particular area and that response times cannot be guaranteed.

The company says its next phase will focus on expanding its responder network, technology and partnerships in Kenya and other markets.

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