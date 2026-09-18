×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Of new contracts and payment terms; inside SHA-hospitals clash

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 8 min read
 Social Health Authority plans to launch the new provider contracting cycle on September 18, 2026. [File, Standard]

Wrangling has emerged over the contracting of hospitals, with facilities opposing clauses they say could leave them carrying the financial burden when the Social Health Authority (SHA) delays payment.

Contracted hospitals have raised concerns over the 2026/29 provider contracts drafted by the SHA, particularly provisions on payment of claims, deductions and obligations placed on healthcare providers.

Hospitals have strongly disagreed with a clause where SHA commits to pay claims within 90 days, but makes the obligation subject to the availability of resources in the relevant Fund and appropriation of Funds by the National Assembly.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Of new contracts and payment terms; inside SHA-hospitals clash
Of new contracts and payment terms; inside SHA-hospitals clash
Next article
Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes
Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes
.

Similar Articles

Kenya pushes local healthcare manufacturing to improve access to medical supplies
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-17 12:18:27
Kenya pushes local healthcare manufacturing to improve access to medical supplies
Why four of Juja quintuplets died after premature birth
By Gitau Wanyoike And Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-16 08:00:00
Why four of Juja quintuplets died after premature birth
Malaria hospitalisation among children in Kilifi fall to near zero, research reveals.
By Marion Kithi 2026-09-15 15:30:00
Malaria hospitalisation among children in Kilifi fall to near zero, research reveals.
.

Latest Articles

Of new contracts and payment terms; inside SHA-hospitals clash
Premium
Of new contracts and payment terms; inside SHA-hospitals clash
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-09-18 08:00:00
The toilet seat trap: Why we need to stop silence around haemorrhoids
Health Opinion
By Joyce Chege
2026-09-17 16:03:00
Why raising the standard of pharmaceutical care for every Kenyan is good practice
Health Opinion
By Wairimu Njuki Mbogo
2026-09-17 15:51:21
Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-09-17 15:48:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Contraceptive stock out expose Sh2.8 billion family planning gap
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-15 11:54:00
Contraceptive stock out expose Sh2.8 billion family planning gap
>Ebola watch: The virus has no passportjust like its cousin COVID 19
By Eunice Omollo 2026-09-14 18:57:07
Ebola watch: The virus has no passportjust like its cousin COVID 19
>SHA extends deadline for hospitals to review proposed contracts
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-14 16:54:34
SHA extends deadline for hospitals to review proposed contracts
>Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies
By  Mercy Kahenda And David Odongo 2026-09-14 15:35:17
Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved