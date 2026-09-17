×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 8h ago | 2 min read
 Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir addresses health workers during the handing over of 70 promotion letters, part of the county's push to keep salaries and statutory deductions on schedule.

Mombasa County has promoted 70 health workers, with their union saying the county has maintained timely salaries and statutory deductions.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) National Chairman Dr Abidan Mwachi said the promotions showed the county had taken steps to address health workers' welfare.

Mwachi spoke during the handing over of the promotion letters, saying health workers in the county had received their salaries on time since the beginning of the current administration.

“Since the beginning of the governor's tenure, there have been no salary delays and all statutory deductions have been remitted on time,” said Mwachi.

He contrasted Mombasa's record with other counties where health workers have faced salary delays and disputes over promotions and working conditions.

The move comes as health workers in several counties have taken industrial action over pay, promotions, collective bargaining agreements and other employment concerns.

Nurses in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Migori were among those involved in a wider strike that continued into August.

In Embu, health workers also went on strike over long-overdue promotions, remittance of statutory deductions and the conversion of some workers to permanent and pensionable terms.

Mwachi said Mombasa had moved to address health workers' welfare without coercion or industrial disputes.

He said the approach had improved the relationship between the county and its health workers.

“Healthcare workers are pleased with how seriously the county has taken the sector,” said Mwachi.

He urged other county governments to adopt measures that address health workers' welfare and career progression.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes
Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes
Next article
Trans Nzoia crafts policy to tackle maternal deaths
Trans Nzoia crafts policy to tackle maternal deaths
.

Similar Articles

Why four of Juja quintuplets died after premature birth
By Gitau Wanyoike And Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-16 08:00:00
Why four of Juja quintuplets died after premature birth
Malaria hospitalisation among children in Kilifi fall to near zero, research reveals.
By Marion Kithi 2026-09-15 15:30:00
Malaria hospitalisation among children in Kilifi fall to near zero, research reveals.
Contraceptive stock out expose Sh2.8 billion family planning gap
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-15 11:54:00
Contraceptive stock out expose Sh2.8 billion family planning gap
.

Latest Articles

The toilet seat trap: Why we need to stop silence around haemorrhoids
The toilet seat trap: Why we need to stop silence around haemorrhoids
Health Opinion
By Joyce Chege
2026-09-17 16:03:00
Why raising the standard of pharmaceutical care for every Kenyan is good practice
Health Opinion
By Wairimu Njuki Mbogo
2026-09-17 15:51:21
Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-09-17 15:48:00
Kenya pushes local healthcare manufacturing to improve access to medical supplies
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-17 12:18:27
.

Recommended Articles

>Ebola watch: The virus has no passportjust like its cousin COVID 19
By Eunice Omollo 2026-09-14 18:57:07
Ebola watch: The virus has no passportjust like its cousin COVID 19
>SHA extends deadline for hospitals to review proposed contracts
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-14 16:54:34
SHA extends deadline for hospitals to review proposed contracts
>Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies
By  Mercy Kahenda And David Odongo 2026-09-14 15:35:17
Silverstein: Decorated cardiologist who shaped Kenya's heart care dies
>Experts warn of hidden diabetes crisis as obesity and chronic disease rise
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-14 11:27:40
Experts warn of hidden diabetes crisis as obesity and chronic disease rise
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved