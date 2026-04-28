×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Africa urged to put more weight on health financing amid donor cuts

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 12h ago | 3 min read
 

President William Ruto addresses the World Health Summit regional meeting 2026, Nairobi. [PCS]

Kenya and other African countries have been urged to find sustainable, home-grown solutions to finance their health systems as donor funding continues to shrink, exposing deep vulnerabilities across the continent. 

The remarks by experts come in the wake of declining global health funding, compounded by policy shifts such as the “stop work” orders previously issued by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which disrupted key health programmes across Africa. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Africa urged to put more weight on health financing amid donor cuts
Africa urged to put more weight on health financing amid donor cuts
Next article
How a basic anti-shock cloth saved mother on brink of death in Baringo
How a basic anti-shock cloth saved mother on brink of death in Baringo
.

Similar Articles

Ukwala families battle sickle cell stigma despite improved access to healthcare
By Maryann Muganda 2026-04-27 13:17:31
Ukwala families battle sickle cell stigma despite improved access to healthcare
Kenya closing immunisation gaps as global drive reaches millions of children
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-04-27 10:38:46
Kenya closing immunisation gaps as global drive reaches millions of children
MPs pledge to push for improved care of patients with bleeding disorder
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-04-27 10:01:05
MPs pledge to push for improved care of patients with bleeding disorder
.

Latest Articles

Africa urged to put more weight on health financing amid donor cuts
Premium
Africa urged to put more weight on health financing amid donor cuts
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-04-28 06:00:00
How a basic anti-shock cloth saved mother on brink of death in Baringo
Health & Science
By Kipsang Joseph
2026-04-27 15:33:09
Ukwala families battle sickle cell stigma despite improved access to healthcare
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-04-27 13:17:31
Kenya closing immunisation gaps as global drive reaches millions of children
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-04-27 10:38:46
.

Recommended Articles

>Nations backing fossil fuel exit 'a new power': conference host Colombia
By AFP 2026-04-27 09:23:03
Nations backing fossil fuel exit 'a new power': conference host Colombia
>How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-04-27 08:00:00
How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
>Ending cervical cancer: Why boys must get the HPV vaccine too
By Gardy Chacha 2026-04-27 06:00:00
Ending cervical cancer: Why boys must get the HPV vaccine too
>Nakuru wastewater crisis chokes lake ecosystem
By Daniel Chege And Caroline Chebet 2026-04-27 06:00:00
Nakuru wastewater crisis chokes lake ecosystem
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved