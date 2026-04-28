Africa urged to put more weight on health financing amid donor cuts

President William Ruto addresses the World Health Summit regional meeting 2026, Nairobi. [PCS]

Kenya and other African countries have been urged to find sustainable, home-grown solutions to finance their health systems as donor funding continues to shrink, exposing deep vulnerabilities across the continent.

The remarks by experts come in the wake of declining global health funding, compounded by policy shifts such as the “stop work” orders previously issued by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which disrupted key health programmes across Africa.