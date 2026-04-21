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Kenya shifts to digital health systems, new financing model amid funding, system gaps

By Ryan Kerubo | Apr. 21, 2026
Health CS Aden Duale at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. February 10, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya is pushing forward with major health sector reforms, including a shift to digital systems, new financing structures and tighter monitoring of services, even as questions emerge over implementation pressures and system readiness.

Speaking on Wednesday during the 53rd Annual Scientific Conference of the Kenya Medical Association in Naivasha, Nakuru County, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the changes are aimed at building a more connected and future-ready health system.

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