×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

What your body's natural smell reveals about you

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 1h ago | 3 min read
 A lifestyle change can go a long way in improving body odour. (Photo: Courtesy)

Most of us think of body odour as an awkward inconvenience. When a smell comes from our bodies, it can make us uncomfortable and is often something we try to mask with deodorant, cologne, or a quick shower.

Yet, the odour our bodies produce can reveal a surprising amount about our health. According to doctors, certain odours are worth paying attention to, as sweat is part of the body’s metabolic processes.

Body odour begins with sweat, but not all sweat is the same. Most odour results from bacteria interacting with secretions from apocrine glands, mainly found in the armpits and groin.

These glands produce a thicker, protein-rich fluid that has little smell on its own. However, when skin bacteria  break it down, it produces the familiar, pungent odour.

In contrast, eccrine glands, which are found throughout most of the body, secrete a more dilute mixture of water and salt. This type of sweat usually has little smell, though it can still contribute to odour when bacteria build up on the skin.

What can body odour reveal about your health?

Subtle changes in body odour can sometimes point to underlying medical conditions. For instance, poorly controlled diabetes may produce a sweet, fruity smell on the breath or skin, often compared to pear drops or nail polish remover. This can signal diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition in which a lack of insulin leads to a build-up of ketones in the bloodstream.

In a similar way, liver disease has been linked to a distinctive musty or ‘faecal’ smell, while kidney failure can cause an ammonia-like odour as the body struggles to remove waste products.

Infections can also influence body odour, as can hormonal changes such as pregnancy, menstrual cycles, and menopause.

Intriguingly, scientists are now exploring whether human odour could help detect disease earlier and more accurately. Research into conditions like Parkinson’s disease suggests that specific Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) released through the skin may change long before more obvious neurological symptoms appear.

Natural process

This growing field was partly inspired by reports of individuals with an unusually strong sense of smell, including one woman who reportedly detected a musky odour in her husband years before his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Not all odour changes are concerning. Foods like garlic, onions, and curry release volatile compounds through sweat. Alcohol, caffeine, and some medications can also alter natural odour.

Stress may also change body smell through sweat composition. Body odour should not be a source of insecurity; it is a natural process shaped by many factors beyond control, though good hygiene helps manage it.

The skin microbiome, the bacteria living on the skin, also influences odour, explaining why people smell differently.

What can you do if body odour is worrying you?

Good hygiene is essential, and washing regularly with soap, especially in apocrine-rich areas, reduces odour-causing bacteria. Antiperspirants reduce sweat, while deodorants mask smell.

Breathable fabrics like cotton or moisture-wicking materials help limit bacterial growth. Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet may also moderate odour. If changes are persistent, unexplained, or linked with symptoms such as diabetes, liver or kidney disease, seek medical advice.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
What your body's natural smell reveals about you
What your body's natural smell reveals about you
Next article
The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
.

Similar Articles

Hospitals risk losing govt contracts in SHA tariff showdown
By David Njaaga 2026-04-26 20:43:52
Hospitals risk losing govt contracts in SHA tariff showdown
Wetang'ula urges Health ministry to address teachers concerns over SHA
By Jackline Inyanji 2026-04-26 16:09:46
Wetang'ula urges Health ministry to address teachers concerns over SHA
Faith actors seek to address gaps in teen pregnancy, maternal and child health
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-04-26 15:02:23
Faith actors seek to address gaps in teen pregnancy, maternal and child health
.

Latest Articles

What your body's natural smell reveals about you
What your body's natural smell reveals about you
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-04-27 00:00:00
Premium
The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-04-27 00:00:00
Hospitals risk losing govt contracts in SHA tariff showdown
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-04-26 20:43:52
Kenya bets on AI to drive disability inclusion in new multi-partner initiative
Tech & Innovation
By Juliet Omelo
2026-04-26 17:24:59
.

Recommended Articles

>From factory to table: Hidden health risks in contaminated sugar
By Rosa Agutu 2026-04-26 12:00:00
From factory to table: Hidden health risks in contaminated sugar
>How Malaria is stealing pregnancies in Siaya
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-04-25 07:00:00
How Malaria is stealing pregnancies in Siaya
>WHO approves first malaria treatment for infants
By AFP 2026-04-24 23:10:53
WHO approves first malaria treatment for infants
>From Nurses strike to systematic challenges: What troubles KNH
By Mike Kihaki 2026-04-24 10:45:00
From Nurses strike to systematic challenges: What troubles KNH
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved