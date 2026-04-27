What your body's natural smell reveals about you

A lifestyle change can go a long way in improving body odour. (Photo: Courtesy)

Most of us think of body odour as an awkward inconvenience. When a smell comes from our bodies, it can make us uncomfortable and is often something we try to mask with deodorant, cologne, or a quick shower.

Yet, the odour our bodies produce can reveal a surprising amount about our health. According to doctors, certain odours are worth paying attention to, as sweat is part of the body’s metabolic processes.

Body odour begins with sweat, but not all sweat is the same. Most odour results from bacteria interacting with secretions from apocrine glands, mainly found in the armpits and groin.

These glands produce a thicker, protein-rich fluid that has little smell on its own. However, when skin bacteria break it down, it produces the familiar, pungent odour.

In contrast, eccrine glands, which are found throughout most of the body, secrete a more dilute mixture of water and salt. This type of sweat usually has little smell, though it can still contribute to odour when bacteria build up on the skin.

What can body odour reveal about your health?

Subtle changes in body odour can sometimes point to underlying medical conditions. For instance, poorly controlled diabetes may produce a sweet, fruity smell on the breath or skin, often compared to pear drops or nail polish remover. This can signal diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition in which a lack of insulin leads to a build-up of ketones in the bloodstream.

In a similar way, liver disease has been linked to a distinctive musty or ‘faecal’ smell, while kidney failure can cause an ammonia-like odour as the body struggles to remove waste products.

Infections can also influence body odour, as can hormonal changes such as pregnancy, menstrual cycles, and menopause.

Intriguingly, scientists are now exploring whether human odour could help detect disease earlier and more accurately. Research into conditions like Parkinson’s disease suggests that specific Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) released through the skin may change long before more obvious neurological symptoms appear.

Natural process

This growing field was partly inspired by reports of individuals with an unusually strong sense of smell, including one woman who reportedly detected a musky odour in her husband years before his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Not all odour changes are concerning. Foods like garlic, onions, and curry release volatile compounds through sweat. Alcohol, caffeine, and some medications can also alter natural odour.

Stress may also change body smell through sweat composition. Body odour should not be a source of insecurity; it is a natural process shaped by many factors beyond control, though good hygiene helps manage it.

The skin microbiome, the bacteria living on the skin, also influences odour, explaining why people smell differently.

What can you do if body odour is worrying you?

Good hygiene is essential, and washing regularly with soap, especially in apocrine-rich areas, reduces odour-causing bacteria. Antiperspirants reduce sweat, while deodorants mask smell.

Breathable fabrics like cotton or moisture-wicking materials help limit bacterial growth. Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet may also moderate odour. If changes are persistent, unexplained, or linked with symptoms such as diabetes, liver or kidney disease, seek medical advice.