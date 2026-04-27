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Think you're clean? Your towel might be bringing germs right back to your skin

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 5h ago | 3 min read
  Always wash your towel well, rinse properly and let it air dry completely. [Courtesy]

There is a quiet assumption that many people carry into daily routines. You step out of the shower feeling fresh, reach for your towel, and dry off without a second thought. It feels like the final step of hygiene. What if that towel is quietly undoing part of the work?

Using a towel after a shower is not the problem. It is a normal part of staying clean. The concern lies in what happens over time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the human body is never free of microorganisms, even after bathing.

When you dry yourself, your towel absorbs more than water. It collects dead skin cells, body oils, and bacteria from your skin.

In many homes, towels are left in warm, sometimes humid bathrooms. In these conditions, a damp towel becomes a suitable place for microorganisms to survive and grow. What feels soft and harmless can become a surface holding bacteria and fungi.

A dirty towel is not always one that looks stained.

It may simply be one that has stayed damp for too long, developed a musty smell, or been used repeatedly without proper drying. Even when it looks clean, it may not be safe.

Reusing such a towel can return bacteria to freshly washed skin, leading to irritation, acne, body odour, or infections, especially where there are small cuts or sensitive areas.

Sharing towels, even among couples, increases this risk. Each person carries different microorganisms, and sharing can transfer bacteria, fungi, and skin conditions from one person to another. What seems harmless can quietly spread infections within a household.

How towels are handled matters. Towels left crumpled or hung in poorly ventilated spaces do not dry properly, encouraging microbial growth.

Towels should dry fully between uses to remain safe.

Washing habits also play a role. Towels should be cleaned regularly, ideally after three to four uses and more often in humid conditions.

Using one towel for multiple purposes can also spread microorganisms from one part of the body to another. Keeping separate towels, especially for the face, helps reduce this risk.

There is a wider concern. Towels can carry and transfer bacteria, including those that may be harder to treat when infections occur, linking to broader public health issues.

Here are some simple towel care tips:

Air your towel properly: Hang your towel fully spread in a well ventilated space after each use.

This helps it dry faster and reduces the chance of bacteria and fungi growing.

Do not overuse your towel: Even if you feel clean, your towel collects microorganisms. Wash it after three to four uses, or sooner if it feels damp or smells musty.

Wash towels the right way: Avoid overloading the machine and ensure enough water is used. Proper washing and complete drying help remove bacteria more effectively.

Avoid sharing towels: Each person carries different microorganisms. Sharing towels, even among partners, can spread infections and skin conditions.

Use separate towels for different areas: This prevents bacteria from moving from one part of the body to another.

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