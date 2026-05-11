×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Smelly affair: Science, stigma and art that characterises body odour

Health & Science
 By Amos Murumba | 19h ago | 6 min read
 

A woman covering her nose due to an unpleasant smell. [File Courtesy]

In the quiet choreography of daily life, morning commutes, packed lifts and long office meetings, there exists a deeply human reality that few are willing to confront openly: body odour. It is managed discreetly, softened with perfumes, neutralised with deodorants. When it becomes noticeable, it is politely ignored. Or worse, whispered about.

Yet beneath the social discomfort lies a far more layered story, one shaped by biology, environment and for some, an unspoken emotional toll. In warm, humid climates such as Kenya’s coast, where heat clings and sweat lingers, the subject becomes harder to sidestep.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
SHA rolls out free maternity services in dispensaries, health centres
SHA rolls out free maternity services in dispensaries, health centres
Next article
Kenya, African leaders reject free use of pathogen data by developed states
Kenya, African leaders reject free use of pathogen data by developed states
.

Similar Articles

Doctors condemn politicians filming patients in hospital for selfish gain
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-05-11 16:07:47
Doctors condemn politicians filming patients in hospital for selfish gain
Tharaka Nithi residents to benefit from specialised healthcare services
By Phares Mutembei 2026-05-11 11:33:42
Tharaka Nithi residents to benefit from specialised healthcare services
US citizen from hantavirus ship tests positive
By AFP 2026-05-11 09:40:46
US citizen from hantavirus ship tests positive
.

Latest Articles

SHA rolls out free maternity services in dispensaries, health centres
SHA rolls out free maternity services in dispensaries, health centres
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-05-11 21:15:29
Premium
Kenya, African leaders reject free use of pathogen data by developed states
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-05-11 17:08:15
Tharaka Nithi residents to benefit from specialised healthcare services
Health & Science
By Phares Mutembei
2026-05-11 11:33:42
US citizen from hantavirus ship tests positive
Health & Science
By AFP
2026-05-11 09:40:46
.

Recommended Articles

>Smelly affair: Science, stigma and art that characterises body odour
By Amos Murumba 2026-05-11 08:40:00
Smelly affair: Science, stigma and art that characterises body odour
>The sound of fitness: How music is driving wellness
By Jasmine Atieno 2026-05-11 06:00:00
The sound of fitness: How music is driving wellness
>Postinor-2: Facts and risks you should know before popping the pill
By Dr Rachel Kerubo 2026-05-11 06:00:00
Postinor-2: Facts and risks you should know before popping the pill
>Voices of autism: Parents speak out on gaps in care and inclusion
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2026-05-11 06:00:00
Voices of autism: Parents speak out on gaps in care and inclusion
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved