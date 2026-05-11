Smelly affair: Science, stigma and art that characterises body odour

A woman covering her nose due to an unpleasant smell. [File Courtesy]

In the quiet choreography of daily life, morning commutes, packed lifts and long office meetings, there exists a deeply human reality that few are willing to confront openly: body odour. It is managed discreetly, softened with perfumes, neutralised with deodorants. When it becomes noticeable, it is politely ignored. Or worse, whispered about.

Yet beneath the social discomfort lies a far more layered story, one shaped by biology, environment and for some, an unspoken emotional toll. In warm, humid climates such as Kenya’s coast, where heat clings and sweat lingers, the subject becomes harder to sidestep.