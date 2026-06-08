Invisible and overlooked: The hidden toll of intestinal worms and bilharzia

In Luhulu Village, Sabatia Constituency, Vihiga County, three-year-old Shanice Masiza plays cheerfully outside her family’s home, a picture of health that belies the painful ordeal she endured just months ago.
Her mother, Sharon Kaveza, recalls the difficult period when Shanice suffered from soil-transmitted helminths (STH), commonly known as intestinal worms and locally as minyoo.
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