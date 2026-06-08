Cancer survivors inspire hope amid emotional, financial toll

Cancer survivors, families and caregivers gather at Texas Cancer Centre in Nairobi to celebrate resilience and advocate for better cancer care and support. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

At exactly 1.17 pm, Derick Omondi walks into a hall filled with cancer survivors gathered to mark National Cancer Survivors Day.The room is full of conversations, laughter and stories of hope. In turn, survivors share their journey, offering encouragement to those still battling the disease.

But among nearly 200 participants, Omondi is the only man in attendance.