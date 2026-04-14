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Chaos at KNH as nurses strike leaves many patients stranded

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 5h ago | 2 min read
 KNH nurses protested outside the facility over lack by management to implement a previous return-to-work deal. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Patients seeking treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital were left unattended as nurses’ industrial action entered its second day, disrupting services at the country’s largest referral facility.

Many patients expressed concern that delays in treatment could worsen their conditions, with some forced to consider expensive private care.

Esther Ann, who was referred from Gatundu Hospital, said she had already lost vision in one eye and had been warned of serious complications if not treated urgently.

“I was here yesterday and turned away because services were not available. Today I arrived at 6:00am and I am still not treated. My health is at risk. If I am not attended to today, I may have to seek private care, even though it is costly,” she said.

Other patients were seen lying on the ground or moving helplessly within the hospital compound, visibly in pain as services remained suspended.

Despite the distress, nurses continued with the strike, leaving the Accident and Emergency area largely deserted.

Mary Chelimo, whose daughter recently underwent surgery for a brain tumour, said they had travelled from Nakuru for a scheduled follow-up appointment but were turned away.

“We came as early as 7:00am for removal of stitches, but no one attended to us. We are now going back without being seen,” she said.

Patients now face uncertainty as the strike continues, with many calling for urgent resolution to restore services.

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