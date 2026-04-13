KNH nurses strike over pay delays and staff shortages

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A section of the striking nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2026. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Services at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) were on Monday paralysed after nurses downed their tools, triggering a fresh labour crisis at the country’s largest referral facility.

Patients were left stranded across multiple departments as the industrial action took effect, with nurses citing long-standing grievances over delayed salaries, unremitted statutory deductions, and heavy workloads.

Speaking to journalists outside the facility, union officials stated that the strike followed months of unresolved welfare concerns, including difficulties in accessing pension benefits and delays in the remittance of loan repayments and other deductions.

The nurses also raised concerns over the increasing casualisation of staff, arguing that many health workers are employed on temporary contracts that deny them job security and access to full employment benefits.

Staff shortages were also highlighted as a major issue, with the current workforce reportedly overstretched and unable to cope with the high patient load.

The striking nurses insist that their demands must be addressed urgently, warning that the ongoing crisis could further cripple service delivery at the critical national referral hospital.