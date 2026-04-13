State to spend Sh70 million on fencing Oloolua Forest

Forestry PS Ephantus Kimotho and other stakeholders during the launch of Ololua Run to raise funds for fencing the forest, in Kajiado County, on April 13, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The government plans to spend more than Sh70 million on fencing Oloolua Forest in Kajiado County.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho said there's a need to fence the forest following the ongoing grabbing and encroachment.

To realise the fencing objective, the Principal Secretary is spearheading a community-driven intervention dubbed the Run for Oloolua.

"The event scheduled for April 25, 2026, will feature 10-kilometre and 5-kilometre circuits. The race serves a dual purpose: it acts as a platform for local solidarity while functioning as a direct fundraising mechanism for the infrastructure required to save the forest,'' he said.

The PS said the ministry was targeting more than 2,500 participants who would create a community movement that would spearhead the conservation efforts.

Speaking during the launch of the event, Kimotho noted that the more than 680 hectares of indigenous forest sustain water, biodiversity, and livelihoods for over 4 million people in Nairobi and its environs, hence the need to protect it.

"The Run for Oloolua to raise the money is part of our solution to protect every kilometre that remains unprotected for our next generation," said the PS.

He said the initiative seeks to secure the entire 25-kilometre perimeter of the indigenous woodland, establishing a permanent barrier against the rising threats of encroachment and environmental degradation.

''Oloolua Forest remains a critical natural asset, spanning 618 hectares of indigenous flora. It’s one of Nairobi's final remaining natural forests, and it serves as a primary catchment area that sustains water resources,” he said.

The forest has been vulnerable due to its unprotected boundaries, leaving it exposed to illegal dumping, criminal activity, and unregulated human interference.

''So far so good, we have already registered more than 500 participants, in the next two weeks we will have many people registered,'' said the PS.

Nairobi region forest conservator Joyce Nthuku said the programme aims to foster a sense of ownership among the community, ensuring that the forest is protected by both physical barriers and public vigilance.

''The intervention marks a significant shift toward proactive environmental management, by securing the borders, the Ministry aims to facilitate the natural regeneration of the ecosystem, effectively locking out pollutants and unauthorised actors while inviting the public to engage with the forest as active stewards of their own natural heritage,'' said Nthuku.