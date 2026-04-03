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Pay or perish: Inside Kenya's broken ambulance system

Health & Science
 By Irene Githinji and Manuel Ntoyai | 3d ago | 9 min read
 Kenya’s broken ambulance system leads to loss of lives  [iStock]

On a chilly evening in Zimmerman estate, Nairobi the boda boda stage was alive with its usual rhythm; engines idling, riders swapping banter, the occasional customer hopping on for a quick ride home.

 James Moi was right in the middle of it, as he often is. As chairman of the Zebra Stage Boda Boda Association, he is not just another rider; he is a mobiliser, first point of contact, and leader in a space where urgency is part of daily life.

 Then his phone rang. The tone on the other end was frantic. Less than ten minutes earlier, one of his colleagues had picked up a customer. It was supposed to be a routine trip — the kind that makes up hundreds of daily boda boda runs across the city.

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