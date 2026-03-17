×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Kenya, US deal will strengthen healthcare systems, says Duale

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 8h ago | 4 min read
 

Health CS Aden Duale during the Health Integration Summit 2026 on March 16, 2026, . [Robert Menza, Standard]

Kenya has for long relied heavily on donor support to run its healthcare system, particularly programmes targeting HIV, TB and malaria that were funded through United States Agency for the International Development (USAID), that has since exited. In the wake of the transition, a Government-to-Government (G2G) funding model was introduced through the signing of a five-year cooperation framework. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale explains how the new model will work.

Is Kenya experiencing stalled programmes following the exit of USAID? Are there service delivery or commodity disruptions?

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya, US deal will strengthen healthcare systems, says Duale
Kenya, US deal will strengthen healthcare systems, says Duale
Next article
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
.

Similar Articles

My brother-In-law's kidney gave me a second chance
By Rosa Agutu 2026-03-16 08:20:00
My brother-In-law's kidney gave me a second chance
How SHA jobs have become a two tribes affair
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-03-16 08:20:00
How SHA jobs have become a two tribes affair
Beyond grades: Why schools are frontline mental health providers
By Sofia Ali 2026-03-16 08:00:00
Beyond grades: Why schools are frontline mental health providers
.

Latest Articles

Kenya, US deal will strengthen healthcare systems, says Duale
Premium
Kenya, US deal will strengthen healthcare systems, says Duale
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-03-17 06:00:00
Premium
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-03-17 06:00:00
Premium
My brother-In-law's kidney gave me a second chance
Health & Science
By Rosa Agutu
2026-03-16 08:20:00
Premium
How SHA jobs have become a two tribes affair
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-03-16 08:20:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Hospital on a mission to restore hope for fistula patients
By Nehemiah Okwembah 2026-03-16 07:00:00
Hospital on a mission to restore hope for fistula patients
>Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2026-03-16 00:05:28
Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
>Two-day oat diet shows lasting health benefits
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-03-16 00:00:00
Two-day oat diet shows lasting health benefits
>An influenza outbreak is underway: here's how to protect yourself
By Marion Barasa 2026-03-16 00:00:00
An influenza outbreak is underway: here's how to protect yourself
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved