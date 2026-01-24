×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Exit of US from WHO a big blow to global health, warns experts

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 5h ago | 5 min read
  A sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed at their headquarters in Geneva on March 13, 2025. [AFP]

The withdrawal of the US  from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a major blow to Kenya and global health systems, experts have warned.

They have also cautioned that the move could weaken disease surveillance, disrupt critical programmes and strain already stretched health systems.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences for global health agencies at a time when donor funding is declining, with countries grappling with multiple public health threats.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Exit of US from WHO a big blow to global health, warns experts
Exit of US from WHO a big blow to global health, warns experts
Next article
How Kenyan teen nearly lost her life after wrong diagnosis
How Kenyan teen nearly lost her life after wrong diagnosis
.

Similar Articles

Why ladies must keep their underwear on all the time
By Kenyatta Otieno 2026-01-23 10:24:30
Why ladies must keep their underwear on all the time
Why you need to think twice before taking antibiotics from local pharmacies
By Joackim Bwana 2026-01-22 11:48:42
Why you need to think twice before taking antibiotics from local pharmacies
Duale pushes digital health rollout to improve patient care
By Kiprono Kurgat 2026-01-22 10:33:22
Duale pushes digital health rollout to improve patient care
.

Latest Articles

Perennial strikes expose chronic failures in the healthcare sector
Premium
Perennial strikes expose chronic failures in the healthcare sector
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda And Ryan Kerubo
2026-01-24 12:28:00
Premium
Exit of US from WHO a big blow to global health, warns experts
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-01-24 09:00:00
Premium
How Kenyan teen nearly lost her life after wrong diagnosis
Health & Science
By Isaiah Gwengi
2026-01-23 14:45:13
Premium
Why ladies must keep their underwear on all the time
Health & Science
By Kenyatta Otieno
2026-01-23 10:24:30
.

Recommended Articles

>Doctor AI: A clinical tool helping medics
By James Wanzala 2026-01-21 20:41:00
Doctor AI: A clinical tool helping medics
>End of long wait as doctors secure pay deal
By Benard Orwongo 2026-01-21 16:19:34
End of long wait as doctors secure pay deal
>Nairobi to host 2026 World Health Summit regional meeting
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-01-21 16:04:40
Nairobi to host 2026 World Health Summit regional meeting
>Surgeons, cancer patients petition state to cover endoscopy under SHA
By Nikko Tanui 2026-01-20 11:18:30
Surgeons, cancer patients petition state to cover endoscopy under SHA
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved