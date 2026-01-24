Exit of US from WHO a big blow to global health, warns experts

A sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed at their headquarters in Geneva on March 13, 2025. [AFP]

The withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a major blow to Kenya and global health systems, experts have warned.

They have also cautioned that the move could weaken disease surveillance, disrupt critical programmes and strain already stretched health systems.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences for global health agencies at a time when donor funding is declining, with countries grappling with multiple public health threats.