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SHIF rollout unconstitutional, court rules

Health & Science
 By Nancy Gitonga | 2h ago | 3 min read

 

The High Court has declared that the nationwide rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) on October 1, 2024, was unconstitutional, finding that the government launched the scheme before the necessary administrative and technological infrastructure was in place, leaving millions of Kenyans temporarily unable to access essential healthcare.

However, Justice Bahati Mwamuye declined to shut the system down, instead ordering the government to fix the identified gaps within 90 days under direct court supervision.

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