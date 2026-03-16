My brother-In-law's kidney gave me a second chance

On March 14, 2025, as Kyarie Mwangi was wheeled into the operating room, the world around him slowed down for a single moment. The bright hospital lights above him symbolized the light at the end of the tunnel after years of pain.

He was not scared but grateful, because somewhere in that same hospital, his brother-in-law was preparing to give a piece of himself so he could live, and the thought alone filled his heart with gratitude and deep emotions.