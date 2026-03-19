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10,000 Kenyans enrolled in long term care for diabetes and hypertension

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 4h ago | 2 min read
  Mother checking her daughters' diabetes by monitoring blood glucose. (Courtesy/GettyImages)

Non‑communicable diseases (NCDs) are a growing public health challenge in Kenya, accounting for an estimated 27 per cent of all deaths, placing increased strain on families and an already stretched health system, according to a recent study in BioMed Central Health Services Research.

Late diagnosis, barriers to consistent treatment, and limited follow‑up support mean many Kenyans with conditions such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes remain outside effective long‑term care, driving preventable complications and rising healthcare costs.

In response to these gaps, the Access to Healthcare program, a partnership between Boehringer Ingelheim and mPharma launched in 2022, has newly enrolled over 10,000 patients into long‑term care for hypertension and type 2 diabetes this year, reaching people in counties with high reported prevalence of these NCDs as part of its community outreach and structured care model.

The annual enrolment milestone reflects the program’s scale‑up from its initial pilot and community screening efforts. The achievement builds on last year’s reach, during which the program engaged more than 150,000 Kenyans through community‑based screening, facility‑linked treatment, and nurse‑led follow‑ups that aim to support patients beyond diagnosis into sustained disease management.

Commenting on the progress, Hale Asikoglu, Head of Sustainable Development for Generations, IMETA at Boehringer Ingelheim, said the initiative is designed to close longstanding gaps in continuity of care and to strengthen health systems.

"Kenya represents both an urgent need and a powerful opportunity to rethink how healthcare systems respond to chronic disease," Asikoglu said. "This model expands access to treatment and supports communities that have historically been left behind."

Patients enter the program through screening outcomes and clinical referrals, with follow‑up care tailored via mobile and pop‑up clinics supported by digital health partner Zuri Health. Dr. Anthony Nduati, Product Manager for Chronic Disease Management at Zuri Health, noted that linking diagnosis, referral, and follow‑up into a continuous care pathway has significantly improved patient retention.

"Many patients may get diagnosed, but they often fall out of care quickly. Our integrated model ensures that patients stay supported, understand their conditions, and manage their health effectively," he explained.

The program also works with more than 50 healthcare centres and over 345 physicians to strengthen referral networks and integrate community outreach with long‑term care. This next phase will focus on improving follow‑up quality, retention in care, and integrating community‑based models more closely with Kenya’s broader health system to support earlier diagnosis and consistent long‑term treatment.

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