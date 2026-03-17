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Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4h ago | 7 min read
 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Health CS Aden Duale, PS Ouma Oluga and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio before the signing the health deal in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. [Courtesy]

“Stop work order meant stopping everything. Switch off computers and care. Patients went to clinics where they were used to collecting their ARVs and attending reviews, only to find the doors shut,” recalls Dr Allan Pamba, Executive Vice-President for Diagnostics in Africa at Roche.

“Things literally stopped. This is a reality for many Kenyans. It is silent but deadly, and lives have been lost because of it,” he adds.

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