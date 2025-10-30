×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Health Ministry and Treasury seek collaboration to fast-track UHC implementation

Health & Science
 By Patrick Vidija | 3h ago | 2 min read
 Ministry of Health representatives led by Medical Services PS Dr Ouma Oluga during a meeting with Treasury representatives led by PS Dr Chris Kiptoo on UHC funding. [Courtesy MoH]

The Health Ministry and the National Treasury are now seeking closer collaboration that would fast-track the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) PLAN.

This follows a first ever meeting between the Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga and his treasury counterpart Chris Kiptoo which sought to align health priorities with finances to ensure citizen needs are met

The consultative meeting held on Wednesday also focused on key priority areas aimed at accelerating the realisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The discussions centred on securing sustainable budgetary support for strategic health programmes designed to enhance service delivery, improve efficiency, and ensure the long-term sustainability of national health initiatives.

Dr Oluga in his remarks outlined several priority areas, including strengthening national referral services, ensuring consistent supply of essential medicines and health technologies, supporting blood transfusion services, advancing medical research and innovation, and boosting local vaccine production.

He further emphasised the need for adequate and predictable financing to complete ongoing health infrastructure projects, maintain the supply of critical health commodities, and support operations across health facilities.

“Budgetary constraints and declining donor support continues to affect the smooth running of referral hospitals, research institutions, and community health programmes,” said Dr Oluga.

His sentiments were echoed by Dr Kiptoo who said through such coordinated approach, the government aims to fortify the health system, protect citizens from the burden of high medical costs, and deliver on the promise of Universal Health Coverage for every Kenyan.

Both PS’s reaffirmed their commitment to aligning financial planning with national health priorities, underscoring the importance of health financing reforms, digital transformation, and investment in the health workforce to strengthen accountability and improve access to quality healthcare for all Kenyans.

In April this year, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale had said that the Universal health coverage for primary healthcare under the Kenyan Kwanza administration stood at 40 percent, with 21.3 million Kenyans presently accessing free healthcare.

He said the statistics marked a significant milestone in the rollout of the country's revamped healthcare system.

In a statement delivered to the National Assembly, Duale reported that the services are being provided at level 2 to 4 public health institutions, including dispensaries, health centres, and sub-county hospitals, as well as contracted private and faith-based facilities.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kenya elevates care work as a public good, pledges bold action to empower caregivers
Kenya elevates care work as a public good, pledges bold action to empower caregivers
Next article
Health Ministry and Treasury seek collaboration to fast-track UHC implementation
Health Ministry and Treasury seek collaboration to fast-track UHC implementation
.

Similar Articles

Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
By Ronald Kipruto 2025-10-29 17:19:07
Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
Kenya steps up health investments to safeguard mothers and children
By Maryann Anyango Muganda 2025-10-29 11:33:42
Kenya steps up health investments to safeguard mothers and children
Powerless: The irony of power outage at Africa energy summit
By Mactilda Mbenywe 2025-10-29 11:28:57
Powerless: The irony of power outage at Africa energy summit
.

Latest Articles

Kenya elevates care work as a public good, pledges bold action to empower caregivers
Kenya elevates care work as a public good, pledges bold action to empower caregivers
Health & Science
By Lillian Mutavi
2025-10-30 12:28:33
Health Ministry and Treasury seek collaboration to fast-track UHC implementation
Health & Science
By Patrick Vidija
2025-10-30 09:10:00
Duale defends transfer of Linda Mama program to SHA
Health & Science
By Ronald Kipruto
2025-10-29 17:19:07
Kenya steps up health investments to safeguard mothers and children
Health & Science
By Maryann Anyango Muganda
2025-10-29 11:33:42
.

Recommended Articles

>Beyond medicine: Initiative restores dignity and hope to cancer patients and survivors
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-28 18:28:53
Beyond medicine: Initiative restores dignity and hope to cancer patients and survivors
>Experts: Funding cuts risk sparking malaria surge
By Caroline Chebet 2025-10-27 09:39:55
Experts: Funding cuts risk sparking malaria surge
>Study finds one in six cancer drugs in Africa are substandard or fake
By The Conversation 2025-10-27 08:00:00
Study finds one in six cancer drugs in Africa are substandard or fake
>'I thought it was a misdiagnosis': How Wanjira Wairegi overcame stage 3 ovarian cancer
By Sharon Wanga 2025-10-27 07:00:00
'I thought it was a misdiagnosis': How Wanjira Wairegi overcame stage 3 ovarian cancer
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved