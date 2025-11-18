×
Kenya warns counties to brace for Marburg virus after Ethiopia outbreak

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 2d ago | 2 min read
 Kenya National Public Health Institutewarned counties to strengthen surveillance and isolation to prevent Marburg virus from spreading into Kenya. 

Counties have been advised to be on high alert after Ethiopia confirmed its first Marburg virus disease outbreak in Jinka, Southern Ethiopia, with nine cases reported.

The Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) in a statement on Tuesday, November 18, warned counties to strengthen surveillance, isolation, and health facility readiness to prevent the virus from spreading into Kenya.

Dr. Kamene Kimenye, acting director general at KNPHI, noted Kenya shares major travel, trade, and migration links with Ethiopia, raising the risk of importation.

“Counties must enhance monitoring at points of entry, health facilities, and communities to rapidly detect and report suspected cases,” she said.

Marburg virus causes fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue, with many patients developing bleeding within a week. It spreads through direct contact with infected body fluids or contaminated materials and originates from fruit bats.

There is no licensed vaccine or treatment, though supportive care improves survival.

Counties are advised to identify isolation facilities, train health workers on virus recognition, triage, and case management, and ensure strict infection prevention and control.

 KNPHI also urged rapid specimen collection and coordination with national laboratories for confirmation.

"Clear messages on symptoms, prevention, and early reporting must reach the public through local leaders, radio, and community health volunteers," Dr. Kimenye explained.

Communities are urged to avoid contact with sick individuals, practise hand hygiene, follow safe burial practices, and avoid bushmeat.

Previous Marburg outbreaks have occurred in Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda, raising concern over cross-border spread.

 County public health emergency operations centres have been instructed to activate alert mode and coordinate with the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

 “Counties must remain vigilant and circulate this advisory to all health workers and points of entry staff to protect the public from Marburg virus disease,” she added.

“Clear messages on symptoms, prevention, and early reporting must reach the public through local leaders, radio, and community health volunteers,” Dr. Kimenye explained.

Communities are urged to avoid contact with sick individuals, practise hand hygiene, follow safe burial practices, and avoid bushmeat.

Previous Marburg outbreaks have occurred in Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda, raising concern over cross-border spread.

County public health emergency operations centres have been instructed to activate alert mode and coordinate with the National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.

 “Counties must remain vigilant and circulate this advisory to all health workers and points of entry staff to protect the public from Marburg virus disease,” she added. 

