Kenya hosts breast cancer training as awareness month starts

From left: Dr Joan-Paula Bor of the National Cancer Control Programme, National Cancer Institute of Kenya’s Emily Barsito, KNRA Director General James Keter during the launch of a regional breast cancer imaging course, in Nairobi, on October 6, 2025. [Courtesy]

As this week marks the start of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kenya is hosting a major regional breast cancer imaging course.

At the launch of the course on Monday, health and regulatory authorities renewed calls for more breast cancer awareness besides improved diagnostic capacity across Africa.

As the continent grapples with rising cancer cases, estimated at 700,000 deaths annually, experts lay blame on, among other factors, the population’s limited access to early detection services.

The course at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) in partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) brings together cancer care professionals from 13 African countries, including Kenya.

IAEA representative Miriam Mikhail said the agency will continue supporting countries through its Rays of Hope initiative. “Kenya has led the way, setting an example for others to follow, and allowing other countries to benefit,” she said.

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) Director General James Keter said the course comes at a critical time. “Cancer is one of Africa’s most pressing public health challenges,” Mr Keter said, citing an estimated 1.1 million new cancer cases and 700,000 deaths annually.

Experts at the launch also pointed to delayed diagnosis, limited screening, and a shortage of trained medical personnel as major barriers to effective treatment. Imaging technologies, from mammography to advanced nuclear medicine, were highlighted as essential tools in early detection, staging, treatment planning, and monitoring.

“Imaging is not just diagnostic. It’s a lifeline,” said Mr Keter. “Without it, the fight against cancer is severely undermined,” he added, with KUTRRH CEO Zeinab Gura noting the growing demand for radiotherapy services and reaffirming the hospital’s commitment to expanding access.

“Our molecular imaging centre is one of a kind. We will continuously work with stakeholders across the region to ease the burden,” Dr Gura said. The IAEA-led course focuses on advanced imaging techniques and long-term capacity building through training. Participants include radiologists, nuclear medicine specialists, radiographers, medical physicists, and therapy nurses.

KNRA pledged to continue supporting the safe and effective use of radiation technology. “We are committed to working with KUTRRH and other partners to ensure safety while maximizing the benefits of modern technology,” Mr Keter added.

The event also stressed the importance of public education and supportive health policies. Experts warned that while early detection can save lives, it hinges on women having knowledge, access, and confidence in quality care.

Present were National Research Fund CEO Dickson Andala, Dr Joan-Paula Bor of the National Cancer Control Programme, Dr David Ngigi from the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation and Emily Barsito of the National Cancer Institute of Kenya.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer remains a leading cause of cancer deaths among women in sub-Saharan Africa.