Sh19.8b needed to avert collapse of maternity, primary health care

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addresses MPs in Naivasha on January 28, 2026. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned of a looming crisis in the delivery of free primary healthcare and maternity services as it seeks an urgent exchequer release of Sh5.9 billion to clear pending claims under the Primary Healthcare (PHC) Fund.

In addition, the ministry is requesting Sh11.9 billion in a supplementary budget to cover a projected deficit in PHC services up to June 2026, alongside Sh2.04 billion to support the maternity package.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale warns that failure to close the funding gap could threaten the lives of mothers and newborns.