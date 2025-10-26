×
Premium

How breast cancer survivors are turning scars into courage

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4w ago | 5 min read
 Breast Cancer Survivors Nancy Awuor and Margaret Makimei during the interview with The Standard. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Losing a breast brought profound emotional pain to Nancy Awuor, a breast cancer survivor. She faced mockery and sarcastic laughter from those who noticed she had only one breast.

At times, she loses balance and falls, a lasting physical reminder of the mastectomy she underwent a decade ago.

“It hurts deeply as a woman to lose a breast. Though I get emotional when mocked, I’ve accepted my condition because I’ll never regain it,” says Awuor.

