Peer review begins amid push for UHC and nuclear programme

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority Director General James Keter during the launch of the review mission in Nairobi, on October 21, 2025. [Courtesy]

As Kenya moves towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 and commissioning its first nuclear power plant, a peer review mission has been launched to assess the country’s nuclear and radiation regulatory systems.

The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission, led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), brings together a team of international experts for a 10-day evaluation.

The team, which arrived in Nairobi on Sunday and attended an entrance meeting on Tuesday, will assess Kenya’s regulatory framework and submit a report based on global best practices.

Radiation and nuclear play a crucial role in modern healthcare, especially in diagnosing and treating diseases. Medical imaging methods such as X-rays, CT scans, and nuclear medicine rely on controlled doses of radiation to generate detailed internal images for accurate diagnosis.

In cancer care, radiation therapy is used to target and destroy cancerous cells with precision, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Radioactive isotopes also support therapeutic treatments and biomedical research, advancing personalized care and improving patient outcomes.

Speaking at the launch of the mission, Dr Ephantus Maree, Senior Deputy Director in the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, who represented PS Mary Muthoni, expressed the government’s full support for the IRRS initiative.

“As a government, we reaffirm our commitment to achieving UHC by 2030. And because the safe use of radiation is at the core of UHC, this IRRS mission is not only a technical exercise. It is a public health intervention,” he said.

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) Director General James Keter described the mission as a vital opportunity for learning and continuous improvement. “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey as a regulatory authority,” he said.

“The IRRS is an independent peer review that evaluates how effectively we are fulfilling our mandate to ensure the safe and secure use of radiation and nuclear technologies in Kenya,” Mr Keter, whose organization regulates radiation and nuclear applications, said.

Regarded as the gold standard in international nuclear regulatory evaluation, the IRRS mission functions as a comprehensive ‘health check’ of a country’s regulatory infrastructure. It examines national policies, legal frameworks, and operational practices against IAEA standards, offering expert recommendations to enhance safety, security and regulatory effectiveness.

Team leader of the mission Dan Collins, from the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC), stressed the collaborative nature of the review. “We are here to help Kenya strengthen and enhance regulatory effectiveness. This is not an inspection, but a peer review aligned with IAEA standards,” he said.

The mission follows several previous peer reviews, including the IAEA’s Occupational Radiation Protection Appraisal Service (ORPAS) held earlier this year. “We are continuously working to close gaps, build on our gains, and elevate the standards of radiation protection and nuclear safety in our country,” added Mr Keter.

Over the course of the 10-day mission, the IRRS team will conduct interviews, site visits and in-depth evaluations before delivering an exit report with their findings and recommendations.

The outcomes of the IRRS mission are expected to guide future reforms and ensure that Kenya’s use of nuclear and radiation is safe, secure, and beneficial to public health and overall national development. Present at the launch were Eng Eric Ohaga of the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency, and KNRA board members.