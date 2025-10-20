I lost my hair and breast, but never my hope: Roseline's cancer victory

It’s a quiet Friday afternoon in Ndere village, nestled in the heart of Gem, Siaya County. Amid the serene rustling of leaves and the distant hum of village life, 50-year-old Roseline Okoko tends to her farm. To the casual observer, she’s just another hardworking woman nurturing her land, but behind her warm smile lies a remarkable story of grit, grace, and survival.

Roseline is a breast cancer survivor.