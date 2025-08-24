When creativity speaks for dyslexic people

Picture this. In a bustling Nairobi classroom, a teacher is guiding her pupils through a reading exercise. Most of the children read fluently, their voices flowing smoothly from one sentence to the next. But for one boy, the words seem to dance on the page. Letters appear jumbled. Reading feels like wading through mud. Despite being bright and articulate, he struggles to keep pace.

This is the reality for many children with dyslexia, a learning difference that affects the ability to read, write, and process written information. Globally, between 10 and 15 per cent of the population live with dyslexia, according to the International Dyslexia Association. This translates to an estimated 2.5 to 4 million people in Kenya. Yet only a fraction are diagnosed early, leaving most to struggle in silence.

For Lilian Weru, the road to understanding dyslexia was long and exhausting. Her 15-year-old son, Jimcy Wachira, had been bright and curious since early childhood, yet he consistently fell behind in reading and writing assignments. Teachers labelled him “lazy” or “distracted.”

“It was a long journey before we found the right support,” Lilian recalls. “We moved from one school to another, thinking maybe it was the teaching method. We even considered that maybe he just wasn’t trying hard enough. But deep down, I knew something wasn’t adding up.”

It wasn’t until Wachira was assessed by specialists that the family finally received a diagnosis: dyslexia. The fears were many but the relief was immense. Finally, there was a name for what he was experiencing, and more importantly, a way forward.

Dyslexia affects reading and writing skills, but it doesn’t define intelligence. Many people with dyslexia excel in areas that require creativity, problem-solving, and hands-on skills.

“I enjoy playing musical instruments. I also enjoy playing sports like badminton,” says Wachira with a grin.

Lilian says these co-curricular activities have been essential for her son’s self-confidence.

“When he’s playing the guitar or on the badminton court, he’s in his element. He’s not the boy struggling to read in class. He’s the boy who can make people stop and watch.”

Right support

One person working to change the way Kenya views dyslexia is Esther Muchiri, an education specialist and founder of Bloom Dyslexia Centre in Nairobi.

“Dyslexia is not a disability,” she says firmly. “It’s a different way of learning. With the right support, children and adults with dyslexia can thrive and achieve their full potential.”

Her centre offers assessments, tailored learning programs, and teacher training workshops. But Muchiri admits that stigma and lack of awareness remain the biggest challenges.

“Many parents don’t even know this condition exists. Teachers often misinterpret dyslexia as misbehaviour, laziness, or low intelligence. That misunderstanding can break a child’s spirit.”

According to experts, Dyslexia doesn’t disappear with age.

For Harun Anziya, a 30-year-old cinematographer, living with dyslexia has been a lifelong journey. Diagnosed as a child, he was fortunate to have strong family support, particularly from his mother, who also has dyslexia.

“Sometimes I can’t explain to people in public that I cannot read,” Harun admits. “They just think you’re avoiding responsibility or making excuses.”

Despite the challenges, Harun has built a successful career in media. He says his experience behind the camera has taught him that talent and determination often outweigh conventional academic success. “My dyslexia is part of me, but it’s not all of me,” he says.

Harun’s mother, 62-year-old Rachel Lukania, and a businesswoman in the catering field, has lived with dyslexia all her life. In her quest to understand the condition better, she pursued a diploma in special education, only to discover she also had dyscalculia, a difficulty with numbers.

Rachel’s journey began in a large family, where her mother, having seen similar struggles in Rachel’s father, recognised that her daughter learned differently.

“She tried to take me to the best schools, thinking I would improve, but it didn’t work because the challenge was in my brain,” Rachel recalls.

She adds that growing up was not easy. “When I speak, people think I am lying about having dyslexia. My younger sister would get angry when I misspelled words, and children would laugh at me. I felt so bad that I sometimes became violent,” she admits. Some teachers were harsh, but she was fortunate to have others who understood and encouraged her in co-curricular activities.

Her teachers later noticed that Rachel thrived in drama and music. As she grew up and older, cooking became one of her passions. She was never formally diagnosed, but she believes the condition runs in her family.

“Anything I could do with my hands, I did so well and I still continue to thrive in that area.”

“It came from my paternal grandmother. Later, when I spoke openly about it, my cousins from my dad’s side also said they were like me. They are all fantastic with their hands, especially when it comes to art and design.”

Her faith has played a major role in her journey. “When I became a born-again Christian, I started reading the Bible and realised I could read much more. My mother’s encouragement helped me push forward, though I still avoid tasks that require a lot of reading or writing.”

Rachel went on to teach in nursery and Early Childhood Development Centres without disclosing her condition. She is deeply concerned about the lack of awareness in Kenya.

“The country puts dyslexia under special disabilities, and that’s wrong. Children should be with other children so they can learn better. It’s not a disability. The Lord just wired us differently. We learn in pictures, while others learn with words,” she says.

Early intervention

She believes early intervention is key. “The government should identify and support children instead of labelling them foolish. That way, we can prevent them from feeling rejected and turning to crime. Parents must also be supportive to their children. It makes all the difference.”

Rachel is hopeful about the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). If implemented well, she believes it could help many dyslexic children find their strengths and thrive.

“God did not create people from one-sided angles. Diversity is what makes the world complete and fulfilling.”

Advocates stress that Kenya needs a national framework for supporting learners with dyslexia. This includes early screening in schools, teacher training, and public awareness campaigns.

“Right now, dyslexia support depends on whether a parent can afford private assessment and intervention,” Muchiri says. “That leaves out thousands of children, especially in rural areas, who simply get left behind.”

Part of the stigma around dyslexia comes from misconceptions about intelligence. Internationally, well-known figures such as Richard Branson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Steven Spielberg have openly discussed living with dyslexia and are thriving despite it.

“These are incredibly successful people who simply learn differently,” says Harun. “If we can shift the focus from what a person struggles with to what they excel at, we open up a world of possibilities.”

Advocates say awareness is the first step and it must start early. “If every teacher in Kenya understood dyslexia, we would have fewer dropouts and more children reaching their potential,” Muchiri says. “We have to equip our classrooms to meet the needs of all learners, not just the ones who fit into a traditional mould.”

For Lilian Weru, the changes can’t come soon enough. “I wish I had known about dyslexia when my son was younger. It would have saved us years of frustration. But I’m glad we finally found the right support and I hope more parents won’t have to wait so long.”

While dyslexia is often discussed in the context of education, it’s also a workplace issue. Adults with dyslexia may struggle with written communication, report writing, or reading-based tasks but they often excel in problem-solving, leadership, and creative roles.

Employers, Muchiri says, also need to play a role. “Workplaces should consider dyslexia-friendly policies, such as alternative assessment methods, assistive technology, and flexible task assignments. This isn’t charity it’s good business sense. You get the best out of your employees when you play to their strengths.”

The stories of Wachira, Harun, Rachel and countless others with dyslexia underscore the need for change and the potential for success when support is available. As Kenya prepares for its first Dyslexia Awareness Conference, there is hope that this will mark the beginning of a national conversation.