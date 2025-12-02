×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Teachers' SHA medical cover kicks off as doubts on efficiency linger

Health & Science
 By Mike Kihaki | 4h ago | 2 min read
 KNH’s acting Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe says teachers transitioned to the new medical scheme under SHA. [File, Standard]

Teachers remain skeptical about the migration of their medical cover from AON Minet to Social Health Authority (SHA) despite the government announcing a successful transition. 

On the first day of implementation, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and SHA officials on Monday toured Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to monitor the transition exercise.  

While giving an update at the facility, KNH’s acting Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe expressed satisfaction at the process.  

“I just want to confirm to you that from last night, TSC staff, particularly the teachers, transited to the new medical scheme under SHA,” Dr Lesiyampe said. 

Kenya’s 400,000 teachers and their dependents begun the transition from the long-serving AON Minet medical scheme to the government-run medical scheme under SHA.

The new cover, which officially took effect on December 1, 2025, has, however, elicited mixed reactions within the education sector.

“I wish to confirm that 42 teachers transited into the new scheme. We are ready and want to assure any teacher who will seek services here that we are adequately prepared for the transition as we continue to provide excellent and seamless services,” said Lesiyampe.  

TSC Director for Administrative Services Ibrahim Mumin echoed the reassurance, noting the rising uptake. 

“As at 10am this morning, 249 new teacher patients have transitioned to this new scheme. Out of these, 48 have chronic case. We have surveillance teams across the country to monitor the transition. No teacher will miss treatment,” he said. Mumin urged teachers to fully utilise the new cover, saying the systems are stable with designated support desks in place.

But even as TSC and government technocrats tout the transition as a major reform milestone, teachers’ unions warn that any misstep could disrupt access to essential healthcare.

For weeks, teachers have reported difficulty registering on the SHA platform, missing one-time passwords, slow customer support, and limited information about the structure of the new benefits.

“Many teachers are struggling to register. Some have waited days for OTP codes, and others do not know which hospitals are accredited,” said Mary Wambui, a teacher from Kiambu who attempted to onboard several times without success.

Jane Mukhonje, a teacher from Kakamega faced similar challenges. 

“Teachers and their dependents are being turned away as most private hospitals refuse to attend to them under SHA. I have a patient with whom I have been waiting for hours in hospital,” she claimed.  

TSC maintains that all teacher records, including 320 who are currently admitted across 100 hospitals, have been successfully transferred to the SHA system.

“Teachers wishing to add dependents can do so by dialling *147# or through SHA’s online portals at www.sha.go.ke or www.afyayangu.go.ke,” a notice by TSC says. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Teachers' SHA medical cover kicks off as doubts on efficiency linger
Teachers' SHA medical cover kicks off as doubts on efficiency linger
Next article
How Pepfar funding cut will hurt Africa
How Pepfar funding cut will hurt Africa
.

Similar Articles

The side effects of HIV therapy
By The Conversation 2025-12-01 13:03:42
The side effects of HIV therapy
MP Kitur: Sweet-drinks company wanted to bribe me to stay quiet
By Gardy Chacha 2025-12-01 12:37:48
MP Kitur: Sweet-drinks company wanted to bribe me to stay quiet
How doctors closed rare heart defect, giving Kenyan woman second chance
By James Wanzala 2025-12-01 12:00:52
How doctors closed rare heart defect, giving Kenyan woman second chance
.

Latest Articles

Teachers' SHA medical cover kicks off as doubts on efficiency linger
Teachers' SHA medical cover kicks off as doubts on efficiency linger
Health & Science
By Mike Kihaki
2025-12-02 00:00:00
How Pepfar funding cut will hurt Africa
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2025-12-01 13:21:48
The side effects of HIV therapy
Health & Science
By The Conversation
2025-12-01 13:03:42
MP Kitur: Sweet-drinks company wanted to bribe me to stay quiet
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
2025-12-01 12:37:48
.

Recommended Articles

>Nairobi summit calls for action as experts warn of mental health crisis
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-12-01 09:44:16
Nairobi summit calls for action as experts warn of mental health crisis
>Kenya records increase in new HIV infections
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-12-01 08:09:00
Kenya records increase in new HIV infections
>Painful injustice as snakebite victims left behind
By Maryann Muganda 2025-12-01 08:00:00
Painful injustice as snakebite victims left behind
>We sleep hungry: How pregnant women fight for care
By Rosa Agutu 2025-12-01 07:04:00
We sleep hungry: How pregnant women fight for care
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved