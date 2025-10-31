Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end

With just a month left before the expiry of teachers’ medical cover, anxiety is growing over the silence surrounding the future of their healthcare scheme.
It has emerged that plans are at an advanced stage to migrate teachers from the Minet cover to the Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme.
However, teachers are raising concerns over the secrecy surrounding the planned transition.
Facts First
This story continues on The Standard INSiDER. Subscribe now for unfiltered journalism that holds power to account.
Already have an account? Login