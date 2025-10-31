Teachers query transition to SHA as Minet medical cover nears end

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei says he received a report evaluating the planned migration of teachers to SHA’s medical cover. [File, Standard]

With just a month left before the expiry of teachers’ medical cover, anxiety is growing over the silence surrounding the future of their healthcare scheme.

It has emerged that plans are at an advanced stage to migrate teachers from the Minet cover to the Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme.

However, teachers are raising concerns over the secrecy surrounding the planned transition.