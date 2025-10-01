The Invisible Economy: Kenya's Care Policy to value women's unseen labour

Shot of a young businesswoman suffering from backache while working at night. [File, Standard]

Every day, across the globe, women shoulder the burden of unpaid labour care work that sustains families and communities yet receives no compensation.

In Kenya, where women disproportionately bear this responsibility, gender experts are calling for transformative change through the implementation of a National Care Policy.

Speaking during a UN Women media briefing in Nairobi, gender and economic empowerment specialists highlighted the urgency of addressing what has become a national economic and social justice issue.