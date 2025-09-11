Exposure to ultra-processed foods blamed for obesity among children

The abdominal girth of a morbidly obese woman is measured as part of the Obesity Therapy Program at Leipzig University Hospital.[AFP]

A new report has blamed the high rate of obesity among school-going children on exposure to ultra-processed foods.

The report by UNICEF reveals that for the first time, obesity surpassed underweight as the more prevalent form of malnutrition this year, affecting 1 in 10, or 188 million school-aged children and adolescents, placing them at risk of life-threatening disease.

Dubbed ‘Feeding profit: How food environments are failing children’, the report draws data from over 190 countries.

While the report established that the prevalence of underweight among children aged 5-19 has declined since 2000, from nearly 13 per cent to 9.2 per cent, obesity rates have increased from 3 per cent to 9.4 per cent.

According to the report, obesity now exceeds underweight in all regions of the world, except sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

The findings established that many high-income countries continue to have high levels of obesity as compared to low-income countries.

“When we talk about malnutrition, we are no longer just talking about underweight children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Russel said obesity is a growing concern that can impact the health and development of children.

“Ultra-processed food is increasingly replacing fruits, vegetables and protein at a time when nutrition plays a critical role in children’s growth, cognitive development and mental health,” she said.

While undernutrition such as wasting and stunting remains a significant concern among children under 5 in most low- and middle-income countries, the prevalence of overweight and obesity is increasing among school aged children and adolescents.

Children are considered overweight when they are significantly heavier than what is healthy for their age, sex and height.

Obesity is a severe form of overweight and leads to a higher risk of developing insulin resistance and high blood pressure, as well as life-threatening diseases later in life, including type-2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.

The report warns that ultra-processed and fast foods – high in sugar, refined starch, salt, unhealthy fats and additives – are shaping children’s diets through unhealthy food environments, rather than personal choice.

These products dominate shops and schools, while digital marketing gives the food and beverage industry powerful access to young audiences.

Kenya faces a triple burden of malnutrition in children: undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overnutrition, including overweight and obesity.

According to the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS) 2022, 3 per cent of children under five are overweight, with Nyeri, Nyamira, Kisii, and Nairobi counties leading at 6 per cent.

UNICEF Kenya Country Representative, Shaheen Nilofer called for a unified, multisectoral response to ensure stronger regulation of the food environment for children in Kenya.

“The growing burden of overweight and obesity is driven by a shift toward energy-dense, nutrient-poor foods, and the aggressive marketing of unhealthy products. As a result, many young children—no matter where they live—struggle to access and consume a nutritious, balanced diet,” Nilofer said.

Nilofer noted that this unhealthy trend could reverse the gains attained so far and strain Kenya’s progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on health and wellbeing.