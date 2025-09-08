Obesity is no longer a condition of the wealthy, it's now everyone's fight

Medical experts link obesity to high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, and type 2 diabetes. [Courtesy]

Cases of obesity are increasingly creeping into our society, affecting both the young and the old in almost equal numbers. However, medical experts advise that there is no cause for alarm, as the condition can be effectively managed through medication, exercise, and proper diet to curb the rising cases.

Obesity, often misunderstood as a sign of wealth or good living, is a serious chronic condition. “Many people associate obesity with wealth, which is not the case,” says Sam Maina, a nutrition and dietary lecturer at the Kenya Medical Training College in Nairobi.

Defined as excessive body weight and abnormal fat accumulation, over 30 per cent above standard levels, obesity is a chronic disease, such as hypertension, diabetes, or coronary heart disease. It is commonly caused by poor eating habits, consumption of junk food, and sedentary lifestyles. “Excessive fatness impairs body functions and poses serious health risks,” explains Maina.

Medical experts link obesity to high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, and type 2 diabetes. The severity of these conditions is directly related to the extent of a person’s obesity.

“Heart attacks are also common among obese individuals,” adds Dr James Alai of Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital.

Obesity has also been associated with several types of cancer. Studies show increased risk of colon, rectal, and prostate cancer in obese men. Obese women face higher chances of developing breast, uterine, and ovarian cancers.

To control obesity, doctors recommend regular exercise to reduce excess weight and abnormal fat, improve brain function, and boost overall activity. “Besides daily exercise, one should eat healthy meals, especially those rich in vitamins and prepared with olive oil”, says Maina.

Dr Alai notes that managing obesity requires a combination of lifestyle changes, special diets, and in some cases, pharmacological interventions. “People with obesity need a structured weight management strategy that includes diet, medication, and exercise,” he says.

In extreme cases, some experts argue that obesity should be classified as a disability, as is done in parts of Europe. However, opinions on food intake vary. Nutritionist and hotelier Grace Chege believes no food group should be entirely avoided. “Proteins, carbohydrates, and vitamins are essential to overall health,” she says.

Various drugs are available to manage obesity, including Figurin, often used by women seeking faster results without rigorous exercise. Other options, include Zebound, Saxenda, Naltrexone, and Qsymia, which has shown strong clinical results. However, Dr Alai cautions against self-medicating.

“Googling and self-prescribing is dangerous. Some drugs are unsafe for pregnant women or those with other conditions,” he warns.

Costs for treatment vary depending on the hospital, doctor, and whether related conditions like diabetes or heart disease require additional care.