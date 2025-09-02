×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Busia county targets 3,000 residents in Mpox vaccination drive

Health & Science
 By Mary Imenza | 2d ago | 2 min read

At least 3,000 residents of Busia County are expected to receive Mpox vaccination in a 10-day exercise starting on September 3, health officials have announced.

Busia Sub-County Health Promotion Officer Kennedy Oloo said they will prioritise high-risk groups, including truck drivers, sex workers, and people who interact with them.

“The exercise will take place for 10 days, and we will have healthcare workers stationed at strategic points to ensure that the population at large is served,” Oloo said.

Busia has so far recorded 68 Mpox cases and two deaths.

Oloo said the vaccination campaign targets 1,500 residents in Busia Sub-County and another 1,500 in Teso North Sub-County.

He noted that community engagement has been key in the preparations.

“We have engaged representatives from truck drivers, sex workers, religious leaders, boda boda riders, and community leaders to ensure the targeted population is well sensitised,” he said.

Busia Sub-County HIV Coordinator Joan Anyanga urged residents to maintain high hygiene standards as part of prevention.

Anyanga emphasised the importance of handwashing, use of sanitisers, and personal protective equipment to curb the spread of the virus.

“Busia is particularly vulnerable to Mpox because long-distance truck drivers passing through from countries like Congo interact with locals in transit and often spend nights in hotels, increasing the risk of infection,” she said.

She revealed that surveillance and routine screening are ongoing at entry points along the border.

“About two or three weeks ago, Uganda also embarked on an Mpox vaccination exercise, so we are working as a team to prevent further spread,” she said.

Civil society representatives declared support for the vaccination campaign.

Human rights activist Eunice Adhiambo urged the residents to turn out in large numbers and get vaccinated and called on health officials to enforce hygiene standards in hotels.

“We need to ensure hoteliers meet the recommended hygiene levels to stop the spread of the virus,” Adhiambo said.

Kevin Odulo, a resident, appealed to the government to scale up the exercise. “The number of vaccine doses should be increased to cover more people for broader protection,” he said.

The vaccination campaign is supported by UNICEF through the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Busia County Government.

Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease that spreads through close human contact.

It is characterised by rashes with blisters, swollen lymph nodes, headaches, muscle aches, and, in severe cases, complications that can lead to death.

Transmission occurs through skin-to-skin contact, sexual activity, mouth-to-mouth contact, or inhaling infectious respiratory particles. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved