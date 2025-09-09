×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream

Health & Science
 By AFP | 4h ago | 2 min read

People consuming more sugary drinks and ice cream on warmer days, particularly those with less money could pose a growing threat to health as climate change drives up temperatures, new research warned Monday.

Sugar is a major contributor to serious health problems such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease, yet consumption of the sweet additive has surged across the world in recent decades.

Hotter days could be one factor nudging people to grab cooling sugary drinks like soda and juice -- or a few scoops of ice cream, according to a study in the journal Nature Climate Change.

"Your environment definitely shapes what you eat and how you eat, and climate change is part of it -- it might have an adverse influence on your health," study co-author Duo Chan of the University of Southampton told AFP.

The team of UK-US researchers analysed data about the food bought by households in the United States between 2004 and 2019, then compared the purchases to the weather and other climate factors.

For every extra degree of Celsius within 12-30C, people consumed 0.70 grams of extra sugar a day, the modelling showed. People with lower incomes or less education tended to be most affected.

Under "worst case" climate scenarios, the most disadvantaged groups could eat or drink as much as five extra grams of sugar daily by the end of the century, lead study author Pan He of Cardiff University told AFP.

The American Heart Association's daily recommendation for men is no more than 36 grams of added sugar -- around nine teaspoons' worth -- and 24 grams for women.

One can of soda contains around 40 grams of sugar.

Most Americans consume two to three times the recommended amount, the association says.

The increase in sugar consumption seen in the study levelled off when temperatures tipped over 30C. Chen guessed this was because people had already changed their diet by that time.

Duo said it might be "even worse news" that people were already altering their diets at lower, rather than extreme, temperatures.

The modelling also found that people bought fewer baked goods on hot days -- likely because they were choosing ice cream or other frozen desserts instead.

An unhealthy diet is one of the four main risk factors for diseases that are responsible for more than 70 percent of all deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Next article
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
.

Similar Articles

When medicine fails: How antibiotic resistance nearly took Dr Kariuki's life
By Rosa Agutu 2025-09-09 11:04:05
When medicine fails: How antibiotic resistance nearly took Dr Kariuki's life
Health workers threaten strike in 21 days over UHC jobs
By Maryann Muganda 2025-09-09 09:55:06
Health workers threaten strike in 21 days over UHC jobs
State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December
By Phares Mutembei 2025-09-08 20:31:56
State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December
.

Latest Articles

Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Global warming linked to consumption of sugary drinks, ice cream
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-09 12:10:56
Murang'a turns to solar energy owing to skyrocketing to electric bills
Health & Science
By Boniface Gikandi
2025-09-09 11:33:39
Health workers threaten strike in 21 days over UHC jobs
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-09-09 09:55:06
State targets to enroll 30 million Kenyans for SHA by December
Health & Science
By Phares Mutembei
2025-09-08 20:31:56
.

Recommended Articles

>Religious leaders call for inclusive climate action, scaling up of adaptation efforts
By Caroline Chebet 2025-09-08 18:27:33
Religious leaders call for inclusive climate action, scaling up of adaptation efforts
>Ruto signs deal to mobilise Sh12.9 trillion for Africa's green industrial initiative
By Caroline Chebet 2025-09-08 17:05:25
Ruto signs deal to mobilise Sh12.9 trillion for Africa's green industrial initiative
>Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-08 12:07:59
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
>Experts warn untreated STIs fueling infertility, HIV in Kenya
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-08 11:50:05
Experts warn untreated STIs fueling infertility, HIV in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved