Ladnan Hospital denies links to SHA boss amid fraud claim

Ladnan Hospital in Nairobi has distanced itself from the Social Health Authority (SHA) chairperson, Abdi Mohammed, saying it's now under Metropolitan Hospital Holdings Limited.

According to Metro Group Chief Executive Officer Kanyenje Gakombe, Mohammed cut ties with the Pangani-based facility upon its acquisition by the conglomerate, adding that he sold all his shares in the group in July 2023.

“Ladnan Hospital Limited in Pangani is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metropolitan Hospital Holdings Limited, which is wholly-owned by TMG. TMG is a public unlisted company with over 500 shareholders,’’ Gakombe explained.

Adding, “Dr Abdi Mohamed, one of the founders of Ladnan Hospital in Pangani, sold his entire stake in Metropolitan Hospital Holdings Limited in July 2023.’’

Gakombe further stated that the change of ownership meant that Mohammed had no role in the ownership, management, or operations of the hospital in the period following the sale.

Additionally, Mohammed ceased being a shareholder, director, or employee of Ladnan Hospital.

On Monday, August 25, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, in an attempt to clear the air over the claims of fraudulent claims from the hospital, denied allegations of conflict of interest given Mohammed’s links with the facility vis-à-vis his lead role at SHA.

“SHA chairman Abdi Mohamed used to own Ladnan Hospital; there's no conflict of interest,” Duale said.

According to the hospital, the affairs of Ladnan Hospital Limited fall under the full and sole authority of The Metro Group PLC's board

“This information is a matter of public record and can be independently verified through official CR12 filings with the Registrar of Companies, which list TMG as the sole shareholder of Metropolitan Hospital Holdings Limited,’’ Gakombe further stated in his statement.