×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Private hospitals warn of collapse over unpaid SHA debts

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 1w ago | 2 min read
 Social Health Authority (SHA) building located at Upper Hill in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kenya’s private health providers have sounded an alarm over what they term unprecedented financial distress linked to unpaid claims by the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning that the situation could cripple access to healthcare across the country.

In an internal memo to its members, the Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) stated that its network, which accounts for approximately 60 percent of medical care in Kenya, is on the brink of collapse due to ballooning debts inherited from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The federation, which comprises private/faith-based hospitals, accused the government of failing to honor President William Ruto’s March 5 directive that all NHIF debts below Sh10 million be settled. 

“This debt has reached an unsustainable level, and further accumulation will lead to lack of access and/or serious deterioration of quality,” the memo seen by The Standard read in part.

KHF warned that providers have been forced into closures, staff layoffs, and auctions, while others are struggling to meet contractual obligations. 

It noted that hostility in the sector, rejection of claims without clear explanation, and blanket accusations of fraud have further eroded investor confidence.

The federation proposed a raft of measures, including issuing default notices to patients covered by non-performing SHA-managed funds, requiring patients to sign liability undertakings, and engaging lawmakers to push for accountability.

KHF further demanded transparency from SHA on claim payments, collections, and performance of its administered schemes, as well as the establishment of a clear appeals process for rejected claims.

“If SHA or any other payer does not pay, client engagement should revert to cash basis,” the federation cautioned, warning that without urgent intervention, Kenyans may face catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses.

Despite the crisis, KHF maintained it remains committed to ensuring access to care, describing its members as “irreplaceable and indispensable” in the health system.

Their statement comes a day after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale dismissed calls for his resignation over alleged fraud at SHA, accusing some lawmakers of blackmail and conflict of interest.

Speaking after a group of MPs under the Kenya Moja coalition demanded he step down within 48 hours, Duale claimed that some legislators' own health facilities flagged in the controversial SHA payment claims saga.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved