Mombasa to host landmark physicians' conference on Africa's health future

Kenya Association of Physicians President Dr Erick Njenga. [Manuel Ntoyai, Standard]

More than 500 physicians, researchers, and healthcare leaders from across Africa are set to converge in Mombasa later this month for a gathering that seeks to reshape the continent’s health future.

The Kenya Association of Physicians (KAP) and the East, Central and Southern Africa College of Physicians (ECSACOP) will jointly host the 10th ECSACOP and 28th KAP Annual Scientific Conferences from August 27 to 30, 2025, at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort.

This year’s theme, “Fostering Regional Partnerships for Health Innovation and Research in Africa,” comes at a time when the continent is grappling with increasingly complex health challenges, ranging from emerging diseases to strained health systems.

KAP president, Erick Njenga, underscored the urgency of stronger cross-border collaborations in tackling these challenges.

“As physicians and healthcare leaders from the continent, we are uniquely positioned to build the partnerships that will shape the future of medicine in Africa. In an era where health challenges are increasingly complex and interconnected, we must lean on collaboration, innovation, and evidence-based practice to drive meaningful progress,” he told The Standard.

One of the conference’s major highlights will be the graduation of ECSACOP’s latest cohort of internal medicine specialists. The milestone marks years of rigorous training and dedication to advancing healthcare in East, Central and Southern Africa.

Dr Njenga congratulated the graduates, praising their resilience and the role they are expected to play in transforming healthcare across the region. He also lauded trainers, mentors, and families for their support in shaping the next generation of medical leaders.