×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Physicians call for cross-border partnership to combat health challenges

Health & Science
 By Joackim Bwana | 2w ago | 2 min read

Physicians from East, Central, and Southern Africa region have called for cross-border partnerships in advancing medicine on the continent.

The Kenya Association of Physicians (KAP) President Erick Njenga, raised concerns over increased complex health challenges that have continued to plague the continent.

“As physicians and healthcare leaders from across the continent, we are uniquely positioned to build the partnerships that will shape the future of medicine in Africa. In an era where health challenges are increasingly complex and interconnected, we must lean on collaboration, innovation, and evidence-based practice to drive meaningful progress,” said Dr Njenga.

He said that KAP and East, Central, and Southern Africa College of Physicians (ECSACOP) are set to hold a three-day scientific conference in Mombasa bringing together physicians, healthcare leaders, researchers, and trainees from across Africa.

The conference will see the graduation of 15 physicians from across East Central and Southern Africa.

Dr Njenga said that the experts will share ideas, strengthen collaborations, and explore innovative approaches to healthcare delivery.

The conference will focus on fostering regional partnerships for health innovation and research in Africa.

Dr Njenga was confedent that the graduation of the 15 ECSACOP’s cohort of specialists marks years of rigorous training, resilience, and dedication to advancing internal medicine in the region.

“We congratulate the graduands and acknowledge their role in transforming healthcare across East, Central, and Southern Africa, and applaud their trainers, mentors, and families for their steadfast support,” he said.

He further said that the conference aims to inspire participants, from seasoned practitioners to early-career researchers, to engage in collaborative learning and forge lasting professional networks.

The conference provides an invaluable space for knowledge exchange and innovation tailored to Africa’s unique health needs.

He explained that KAP, working closely with ECSACOP, continues to prioritise advancing specialist training in internal medicine, promoting collaborative research, supporting health systems development, and equipping African physicians with the tools and recognition to lead change. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Why Kenya must fix its healthcare financing now
Health Opinion
By Peter Abwao
2025-09-04 16:09:44
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved