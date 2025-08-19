Physicians call for cross-border partnership to combat health challenges

Physicians from East, Central, and Southern Africa region have called for cross-border partnerships in advancing medicine on the continent.

The Kenya Association of Physicians (KAP) President Erick Njenga, raised concerns over increased complex health challenges that have continued to plague the continent.

“As physicians and healthcare leaders from across the continent, we are uniquely positioned to build the partnerships that will shape the future of medicine in Africa. In an era where health challenges are increasingly complex and interconnected, we must lean on collaboration, innovation, and evidence-based practice to drive meaningful progress,” said Dr Njenga.

He said that KAP and East, Central, and Southern Africa College of Physicians (ECSACOP) are set to hold a three-day scientific conference in Mombasa bringing together physicians, healthcare leaders, researchers, and trainees from across Africa.

The conference will see the graduation of 15 physicians from across East Central and Southern Africa.

Dr Njenga said that the experts will share ideas, strengthen collaborations, and explore innovative approaches to healthcare delivery.

The conference will focus on fostering regional partnerships for health innovation and research in Africa.

Dr Njenga was confedent that the graduation of the 15 ECSACOP’s cohort of specialists marks years of rigorous training, resilience, and dedication to advancing internal medicine in the region.

“We congratulate the graduands and acknowledge their role in transforming healthcare across East, Central, and Southern Africa, and applaud their trainers, mentors, and families for their steadfast support,” he said.

He further said that the conference aims to inspire participants, from seasoned practitioners to early-career researchers, to engage in collaborative learning and forge lasting professional networks.

The conference provides an invaluable space for knowledge exchange and innovation tailored to Africa’s unique health needs.

He explained that KAP, working closely with ECSACOP, continues to prioritise advancing specialist training in internal medicine, promoting collaborative research, supporting health systems development, and equipping African physicians with the tools and recognition to lead change.