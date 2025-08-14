×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

You love chips-kuku? Well, the government is coming for you

Health & Science
 By Winfrey Owino | 3w ago | 2 min read

 

The government is considering the introduction of high taxation on unhealthy foods.

Through the Health Ministry, the government says such strict regulatory measures on the sale and marketing of these foods will play a key role in reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases.

A top official at the ministry hinted to the Standard that the process of drafting the regulations has already begun, with stakeholder engagement on impact assessment underway.

According to the source, the proposed regulations could include, but not be limited to, higher taxation of its sale and marketing or a hefty fine for non-compliance.

"We are currently developing three regulations, including regulations on the sale and marketing of unhealthy foods. These edibles are the leading cause of lifestyle diseases," the source said, adding, “This move is aimed at reducing NCDs by stopping more people from getting sick and halting more patients. It will help us reduce the money we spend on NCD treatment.”

These include foods that have excess fats, sodium and sugar, such as confectionery, pastries, cereals and cereal products, ready-to-eat snacks, some non-alcoholic drinks, sauces and dips, dairy products, composite, butter and spreads, as well as meat, fish and poultry products.

These, the experts say, are the leading causes of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cancer, among others.

Currently, there is a government allocation of Sh8 billion towards the Emergencies, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund, which includes funding for early diagnosis and management of cancer and other chronic conditions.

This complements SHA's budget and efforts in NCD treatment.

Months ago, Nandi MP Bernard Kitur tabled a Bill seeking to introduce a Health Promotion Levy targeting sugar-sweetened beverages.

The proposed levy aims to reduce sugar consumption, encourage healthier product reformulation, and generate revenue to support public health programs, such as school feeding schemes and combating non-communicable diseases like diabetes.

Kitur proposed a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages at Sh1 per gram of sugar per 100ml above a base threshold of 4 grams for locally made drinks, and Sh2 per gram per 100ml for imported drinks.

It also proposed exemptions for 100 per cent fruit juices with no added sugar, dairy-based drinks with at least 75 per cent milk content, and products meant for export.

In turn, the revenue generated would be ring-fenced to support public health initiatives, including school feeding programs and health campaigns.

If passed, the Kenya Revenue Authority would be mandated to collect the levy, while the Kenya Bureau of Standards would verify product compliance.

However, the Bill was widely criticised for introducing additional taxes.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-03 20:48:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved