Majority of Kenyans suffering from undetected diseases, experts warn

An elderly woman undergoes eye checkup during a medical camp organised by Pokea Afya Foundation at Kivani Comprehensive School, in Makueni County, on August 18, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Thousands of residents in remote villages continue to suffer and die from undiagnosed illnesses due to limited access to hospitals and medical services.

Pokea Afya Foundation CEO Margaret Muiyuro said most of the conditions go unnoticed until they reach advanced stages. Common illnesses include high blood pressure, diabetes, and eye complications.

Dr Muiyuro spoke during a medical camp organised by Pokea Afya Foundation at Kivani Comprehensive School, Kee ward, Kaiti Constituency in Makueni County.

At the medical camp, doctors drawn from respective hospitals offered free screening and treatment to residents.

“Many people are silently suffering from non-communicable diseases and only seek care when they are too weak,” said Dr Muiyuro.

“I encourage individuals to undergo regular screening so that diseases can be detected early. Unfortunately, many people assume certain health problems are part of ageing, which is not the case.”

During the medical camp at least 3,000 people were diagnosed with high blood pressure, while specialists identified cataracts as a leading cause of eye problems in the area. Patients diagnosed with cataracts are expected to undergo surgery.

Residents also received ultrasound services and screening for prostate, cervical, and breast cancer.

Those found with advanced cases were referred to Kilungu Hospital for further tests and specialised treatment.

Muiyuro noted that such medical camps are vital in bridging gaps in healthcare by helping people know their health status and linking them to doctors for treatment.

On his part, Joram Karanja emphasised the need for nationwide health screening, warning that many people are unknowingly living with disease.

“It is worrying that a large percentage of the population complain of weakness and end up dying,” he said.

“Many do not go for regular medical checkups, and without knowing their health status, some simply collapse and die. Individuals can only receive treatment if they get tested.