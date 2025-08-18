×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Majority of Kenyans suffering from undetected diseases, experts warn

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 2w ago | 2 min read
 An elderly woman undergoes eye checkup during a medical camp organised by Pokea Afya Foundation at Kivani Comprehensive School, in Makueni County, on August 18, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard] 

Thousands of residents in remote villages continue to suffer and die from undiagnosed illnesses due to limited access to hospitals and medical services.

Pokea Afya Foundation CEO Margaret Muiyuro said most of the conditions go unnoticed until they reach advanced stages. Common illnesses include high blood pressure, diabetes, and eye complications.

Dr Muiyuro spoke during a medical camp organised by Pokea Afya Foundation at Kivani Comprehensive School, Kee ward, Kaiti Constituency in Makueni County.

At the medical camp, doctors drawn from respective hospitals offered free screening and treatment to residents.

“Many people are silently suffering from non-communicable diseases and only seek care when they are too weak,” said Dr Muiyuro.

“I encourage individuals to undergo regular screening so that diseases can be detected early. Unfortunately, many people assume certain health problems are part of ageing, which is not the case.”

During the medical camp at least 3,000 people were diagnosed with high blood pressure, while specialists identified cataracts as a leading cause of eye problems in the area. Patients diagnosed with cataracts are expected to undergo surgery.

Residents also received ultrasound services and screening for prostate, cervical, and breast cancer. 

Those found with advanced cases were referred to Kilungu Hospital for further tests and specialised treatment.

Muiyuro noted that such medical camps are vital in bridging gaps in healthcare by helping people know their health status and linking them to doctors for treatment.

On his part, Joram Karanja emphasised the need for nationwide health screening, warning that many people are unknowingly living with disease.

“It is worrying that a large percentage of the population complain of weakness and end up dying,” he said. 

“Many do not go for regular medical checkups, and without knowing their health status, some simply collapse and die. Individuals can only receive treatment if they get tested.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Next article
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
.

Similar Articles

State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi 2025-09-04 00:00:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
By Mercy Kahenda 2025-09-03 20:48:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
By Sharon Wanga 2025-09-03 13:03:10
How malnutrition and poor diets hurt Kenya's growth
.

Latest Articles

'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
'Blood Moon' to rise during total lunar eclipse Sunday night
Health & Science
By AFP
2025-09-04 09:33:12
Premium
From Kagwe to Duale, why SHA scam is deep-rooted rot
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-04 08:20:00
State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says
Health & Science
By Mary Imenza And Benard Lusigi
2025-09-04 00:00:00
Polio champion set to take over as Rotary International president
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-09-03 20:48:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 11:05:44
Kenyan doctors perform rare heart procedure
>Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
By James Wanzala 2025-09-03 06:00:00
Counties get Sh7.7b to absorb UHC staff
>Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
By David Njaaga 2025-09-02 16:46:40
Six-year wait ends as government clears doctors' training fees
>Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
By Joackim Bwana 2025-09-02 16:01:05
Kenya faces shortage of physicians as NCD among kids in Nairobi rise, experts say
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved