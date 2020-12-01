Clinical officers, nurses strike leaves KNH overwhelmed

Expectant mothers at the labour ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital. The facility is currently stretched with admissions. [Courtesy]

The aftermath of the ongoing healthcare workers strike has left Kenyatta National Hospital stretched as the facility is now handling almost all complicated cases in Nairobi and neighbouring counties.

The maternity wing, as sources revealed, is the most affected. While doctors might have returned to work on Friday, clinical officers and nurses are yet to come to an agreement with the government.

As such, hospitals in the city and neighbouring counties are still grappling with the absence of these healthcare workers in their facilities. Complicated cases are therefore being referred to KNH.

A healthcare worker in the facility noted that KNH is struggling to cope with the surge of cases, especially expectant mothers who need emergency delivery via Caesarean Section, their lives and those of their unborn babies, hanging in the balance.

The labour ward is like a market with only three operating theatres running, up from the regular one or two to handle deliveries. The hospital is trying to mobilise additional resources and staff to handle the situation, but this may not be sustainable in the long run.

Mbagathi Hospital, Mama Lucy, and Mutuini hospital are the other major facilities in the city which when fully operational, are key to offloading KNH.

In Kiambu, it is the county referral hospital as well as Machakos. KNH is supposed to serve the whole country as a national referral hospital. As a parastatal, the facility has a separate engagement with healthcare workers’ unions away from the hospitals in the rest of the counties and national government.

The source added that (almost) all pregnant women in Nairobi and neighbouring counties are in KNH.

One bed has 10 women labouring or waiting for emergency caesarean sections or suffering an obstetric complication.

The health workers at the facility are frustrated by the overwhelming workload and the complex nature of the kind of mothers coming in, some with ruptured uterus, eclampsia which are near-death situations, their survival being nothing short of miraculous.

The strike by clinical officers and nurses has been on since December 7. The initial notice for doctors’ strike was December 7 as well but they suspended it for 14 days.

The strike then started on December 21 and by December 24, after talks with the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a return-to-work formula was signed and the industrial action called off but this has not eased the burden on KNH.

The situation is bound to get even worse as the Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers have issued a seven-day strike notice.

The staff at KNH are appealing for the government to move with speed for the other hospitals to resume work because the lives of women and unborn children are at stake.