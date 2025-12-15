×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Pimple popping: How to break the tiny habit causing big trouble

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 4h ago | 2 min read
 Woman upset about pimple on her cheek. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

When you notice a small bump on your face, a swollen pore or a tiny protrusion, the impulse to squeeze it can feel almost automatic. Many people do not know how to look at a pimple without touching it.

Some breakouts come from hormones. Others come from irritation, clogged pores or reactions to products. For those who deal with one or two pimples at a time, the temptation to pop often becomes the reason scars form.

Many people do not have access to elaborate skincare routines or expensive products. The question then becomes what someone can realistically do at home to avoid damaging their skin.

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, acne is among the most common skin conditions globally, especially for adolescents and young adults. Mild acne can still leave marks when repeatedly picked.

Complications from constant picking include hyperpigmentation, deeper scars, prolonged inflammation and in some cases bacterial infections. Although pimple popping does not cause conditions like skin cancer, repeated injury weakens the skin barrier and can lead to other problems, including slow‑healing sores that may resemble small skin ulcers.

Research published on PubMed Central notes that picking or squeezing increases the risk of inflammation, infection and deeper scarring. The damage is often slow and cumulative. Someone may not notice it immediately, only to realise later that the forehead or chin has become darker than the rest of the face, or that scars are starting to form.

Healthy skin care does not have to rely on costly products. A simple routine, clean hands, fewer impulses and informed choices can make a noticeable difference.

Here are seven practical tips for anyone who struggles with pimple popping:

Wash your face gently and consistently. Use a mild cleanser and lukewarm water once or twice daily. This removes oil, dirt and sweat that clog pores. Keep your hands away from your faceTouching or squeezing often pushes bacteria deeper into the skin. Use simple spot treatments when necessaryProducts containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide can help unclog pores and calm inflammation. These are accessible and safe when used correctly. Moisturise and protect the skin from sunlightChoose a light moisturiser that does not clog pores. Sun exposure worsens dark marks. Replace the picking habit with another actionPimple popping is often a reflex. Try using a cool cloth, keeping your hands busy or stepping away from the mirror for a moment. These small interruptions help break the cycle over time. Seek medical help when necessaryAccording to dermatological studies, early consultation reduces the risk of long term scarring. Be patient with the healing process

Improvement takes time.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
Next article
Boda girls save mothers one free ride at a time
Boda girls save mothers one free ride at a time
.

Similar Articles

Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles
By Juliet Omelo 2025-12-15 09:56:05
Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles
Tiny triplets' medical triumph
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-12-15 08:00:00
Tiny triplets' medical triumph
Life at 27 weeks: Challenges, triumphs of extreme preterm babies
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-12-15 08:00:00
Life at 27 weeks: Challenges, triumphs of extreme preterm babies
.

Latest Articles

State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
State moves to reform radioactive waste care policies
Health & Science
By Gathenya Njaramba
2025-12-15 10:48:32
Boda girls save mothers one free ride at a time
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2025-12-15 10:20:14
Counselling is key in universal health coverage agenda
Health Opinion
By Anne Kobia
2025-12-15 10:12:15
Premium
Beyond the bleed: Haemophilia patients fight invisible battles
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-12-15 09:56:05
.

Recommended Articles

>Pimple popping: How to break the tiny habit causing big trouble
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-12-15 07:20:00
Pimple popping: How to break the tiny habit causing big trouble
>Experts ramp up drive to demystify HPV vaccine
By Brian Kisanji 2025-12-15 06:45:00
Experts ramp up drive to demystify HPV vaccine
>Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-12-15 00:00:00
Why early detection of Rift Valley Fever in human beings is difficult
>Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
By Caroline Chebet 2025-12-15 00:00:00
Study warns of drugs resistance surge in Africa
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved